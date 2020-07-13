33 Apartments for rent in Ossining, NY with pool

/
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,246
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Ossining
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
367 Martling Avenue
367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2060 sqft
This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1.
Results within 10 miles of Ossining
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,497
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 Brevoort Drive
15 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7 Charles Lane
7 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
Studio
$1,350
541 sqft
Spacious Studio apartment in the Gardens at Palisades. Crown moldings, hardwood floors, large walk in closet, freshly painted and in beautiful condition.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
25 Rockledge Avenue
25 Rockledge Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful open-floor plan unit with serene balcony views in this luxury condo complex with Concierge & Guarded Gatehouse. This unit has been painted; carpets cleaned which are a neutral color. Beautiful Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
300 High Point Drive
300 High Point Drive, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1283 sqft
This Spacious 2Br-1.5 Bath features 2 Terraces-One off the Living room and the other off the Dining Area-New Energy Efficient Windows-2 Walk in Closets and Double Closet-Assigned Parking from the back plus Plenty Parking for 2nd Car or Guest Parking.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Square
1 Renaissance Sq, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see luxurious one-bedroom condo at Ritz Carlton. With floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, and spa-like bath with marble finishes. Come enjoy the convenience of hotel-style living with 24 hour concierge services.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4 Martine Avenue
4 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
This bright 2br 2baths apartment is a Commuter's Dream! Just 2 blocks to White Plains train station! The apartment is a corner unit facing southeast.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2646 sqft
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12 Granada Crescent
12 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A commuter delight! A one bedroom unit freshly painted with recently updated kitchen and bath. It comes with an in-house washer/dryer, wall-to-wall carpeting and a balcony with views across the open green lawn and parking lot.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
77 Oregon Road
77 Oregon Road, Westchester County, NY
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
10000 sqft
While there are many beautiful estates in Westchester, finding one with everything this home offers and only 30 miles from NYC, is truly a rarity. Property is in the process of being furnished and will be ready by 6/15.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
80 Landmark Court
80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2514 sqft
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area.
