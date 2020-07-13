AL
133 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in New York, NY

133 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in New York, NY

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Harlem
465 Lenox Avenue - 5C
465 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
450 sqft
STUDIO NEAR HARLEM HOSPITAL. AVAILABLE NOW

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Marble Hill
15 Fort Charles Place
15 Fort Charles Place, New York, NY
Studio
$1,400
Work space for rent in Marble Hill/Riverdale area in private home. Available March 1, 2020. Approximately 650 ft. access to refrigerator microwave sink and bathroom in common area. Owner willing to separate into three private work spaces.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
150 E 94TH ST.
150 East 94th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$975
Great opportunity. One office available in a suite of therapists with joint waiting room.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lower East Side
87 Columbia Street
87 Columbia Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,250
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY. I'M SAYING SO SINCE IT SEEMS FOLKS ARE NOT READING CLEARLY. This is a FURNISHED r-o-o-m rental within an apartment. Very nice tenant/landlord who usually works a lot. I've known her for nearly four years.
Results within 1 mile of New York
Verified

1 of 12

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified

1 of 5

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Guttenberg
69th Street
63-67 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Welcome to 69th Street Apartments with our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include free heat and hot water.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-59 26th St
24-59 26th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
Partially furnished/ unfurnished Room- Spacious Bedrm. 2 other rooms Shared Kitchen & bathrm. All Utilities Included, No Smoking or Pets. Close to major transportation. Available for immediate move in,

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Greenpoint
380 Mcguinness Boulevard
380 Mcguinness Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Petite Studio!!!! Petite Studio 190 sq ft at back house on property Freshly repainted with brand new tiled bathroom all utilities included ready for instant move in call text for showing

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
226 66th St 5
226 66th St, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,278
500 sqft
**STUNNING STUDIO** - Property Id: 232730 **STUNNING STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~NET RENT AMOUNT ADVERTISED~ ~APT Features~ *One month free rent *Brand new modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite countertops *Spacious and

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
220 64TH ST
220 64th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
200 sqft
Totally renovated 1 bdrm apartment. Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation right there. Seconds from shopping area, laundromat, supermarkets, kindergarten, middle and high schools. Clean and well maintained building by on-site-super.
Results within 5 miles of New York
Verified

1 of 11

8 Units Available
$
8 Units Available
Pamrapo
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
Verified

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Park
Maple Court
25 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come to Maple Court Apartments and see if we have the apartment for you. We offer new euro-style kitchens with new appliances such as microwaves, and air conditioning.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
266 Monticello Ave 11Q
266 Monticello Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
650 sqft
RENOVATED 1 BR APT FOR RENT JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 312498 --NO BROKER FEE-- --GROUND FLOOR APT-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --DISHWASHER-- --MICROWAVE-- --RENOVATED AND

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
1200 JOHN F KENNEDY BLVD 21Q
1200 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,394
LUXURY 1 BR APT FOR RENT NORTH BAYONNE - Property Id: 311513 --NO BROKER FEE-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --MICROWAVE-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --NEAR

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Greenville
117 Ocean Ave
117 Ocean Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,294
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Microwave *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Union City
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
The Heights
384 Baldwin Ave 5
384 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** - Property Id: 271437 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Heat and hot water included *Dishwasher *Microwave *Hardwood flooring *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
225 Academy St 4
225 Academy St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268960 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *One month free rent* *Stainless steel appliances *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
225 Academy St 43
225 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268954 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~One month free rent~ ~APT Features~ *Stainless steel appliances *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Side
2500 John F Kennedy Blvd 14
2500 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,369
545 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 268136 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Bensonhurst
1521 70 Street
1521 70th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$850
300 sqft
Newly renovated office space New Utrecht Ave 70th Street traffic area at Ground store. Approximately 300 sqft.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
2700 KENNEDY BLVD
2700 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
466 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1 bedroom unit close to Journal Square Path station. On site laundry.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Greenville
168 GARFIELD AVE
168 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom available for rent on 1st floor. Across from school. Close to transportation.
Rent Report
New York

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,519 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in New York over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.2% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    As rents have fallen moderately in New York, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in New York have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Rochester and 1.2% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,519 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New York fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Houston (-0.9%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most other large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

