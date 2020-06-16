Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman pool

RIVIERA REFINED. Classic 7-Room Prewar Home at the coveted Riviera Cooperative. Gracious living awaits you in this wonderful, versatile flex-4 bedroom, 2 bathroom prewar co-op apartment. The Riviera is ideally located in the distinctive Audubon Park Historic District of Lower Washington Heights, desirable for the discerning resident who wants the best of New York in an architecturally appealing full-service building in Upper Manhattan.



Residence 5B is a shining example of a beautifully laid out, sprawling home enriched by original prewar details, hardwood floors, double exposures to west and north, and generous living/entertaining space. The flexible floorplan affords you a variety of uses for the space depending on your needs. Greeting your entry is an inviting gallery, to the left of which sits a renovated windowed kitchen where you can find culinary inspiration and a cozy breakfast bar to start your day. Kitchen appliances include a Bertazzoni stove, Frigidaire double-door refrigerator and Bosch washer/dryer. Off the kitchen is a quiet, convenient bedroom with an en-suite bath. Proceed further down the gallery to the formal dining room where you can seat a sizable group. Conveniently connecting is the spacious living room, and adjacent library/den which can also serve as a bedroom. A home office area in the hall is flanked by built-in closets. Situated in the northern wing are 2 bedrooms that access the second full bath. Airy ceilings, large windows and abundant closet space round out this very comfortable, alluring home.



Built in 1911 in the striking Beaux-Arts style, The Riviera at 790 Riverside Drive is an extraordinary masonry building by the architectural team of Rouse & Goldstone. Standing 13 stories tall between West 156th and 157th Streets, this full-service doorman building is pet friendly, with laundry, bike and storage lockers (extra) for residents. The co-op allows purchases by parents and co-purchases.



The Audubon Park community is sought after and suited for today's varied lifestyles and neighborly values. Stroll along winding streets past grand pre-war buildings down Riverside Drive, then across the new Denny Farrell Pedestrian Bridge at 151st Street (ADA-accessible) to Fort Washington Park and the Hudson River Greenway. Swim, sport and relax at the Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, a 28-acre state-of-the-art facility offering diverse recreational, athletic and arts experiences for all ages, interests and abilities. Shop at the new Super Foodtown or dine at one of the many multi-cuisine eateries, pubs and taverns along Broadway.



You'll also have easy access to Columbia University's burgeoning Manhattanville campus, CCNY, and the world-class NY Presbyterian/Columbia Medical Center. Engage in early Americana at the Morris-Jumel Mansion, Trinity Cemetery, Hamilton Grange, Hispanic Society and other historic locations. Convenient transportation is yours with the 1 train at 157th, C train at 155th, and M4, M5 and BX6 buses on the Broadway corner. Quick auto access as well at 158th to the West Side Hwy and George Washington Bridge, and across 155th St to Yankee Stadium and the Major Deegan Expwy.



See < audubonparkperspectives.org > for local history and culture.