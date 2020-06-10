All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

64 WEST 9 STREET 3

64 W 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

64 W 9th St, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
RENT STABILIZED!NEWLY RENOVATED 1BR WEST 9 STREET - Property Id: 120418

RENT STABILIZED!!!!!
PAPER WORK READY!
GOOD CREDIT ONLY!
This lovely and cozy one bedroom on the corner West 9th and 6th Avenue is the perfect cozy space! Hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace add character to this already charming apartment. Spacious living room, storage closet and classic french doors add even more personality to this quiet abode. A queen sized bedroom with a spacious closet and lovely natural light throughout the space. The open kitchen is recently renovated with a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. This is a truly special place in the heart of the West Village. Step outside and you have all the beauty of a classic New York downtown neighborhood on this stunning tree lined block. Walk a bit further and you have the bustling bars, restaurants and entertainment venues of West 4th! This could not be a better find
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120418
Property Id 120418

(RLNE5843523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 have any available units?
64 WEST 9 STREET 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 have?
Some of 64 WEST 9 STREET 3's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 currently offering any rent specials?
64 WEST 9 STREET 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 is pet friendly.
Does 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 offer parking?
No, 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 does not offer parking.
Does 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 have a pool?
No, 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 does not have a pool.
Does 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 have accessible units?
No, 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 WEST 9 STREET 3 has units with dishwashers.
