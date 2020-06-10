64 WEST 9 STREET 3

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated rent controlled

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly rent controlled

RENT STABILIZED!NEWLY RENOVATED 1BR WEST 9 STREET - Property Id: 120418



RENT STABILIZED!!!!!

PAPER WORK READY!

GOOD CREDIT ONLY!

This lovely and cozy one bedroom on the corner West 9th and 6th Avenue is the perfect cozy space! Hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace add character to this already charming apartment. Spacious living room, storage closet and classic french doors add even more personality to this quiet abode. A queen sized bedroom with a spacious closet and lovely natural light throughout the space. The open kitchen is recently renovated with a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. This is a truly special place in the heart of the West Village. Step outside and you have all the beauty of a classic New York downtown neighborhood on this stunning tree lined block. Walk a bit further and you have the bustling bars, restaurants and entertainment venues of West 4th! This could not be a better find

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120418

Property Id 120418



(RLNE5843523)