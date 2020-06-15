All apartments in New York
300 West 135th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

300 West 135th Street

300 West 135th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 West 135th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-J · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome to Strivers Garden!
No Pets Allowed.
Currently a 2 bedroom. Owner will pay for the wall to convert into a 3 bedroom shown in the second floor plan.
This spacious, 1,052 sq. ft. unit is the perfect Central Harlem condo. The open concept layout paired with the 8 foot ceilings allow natural light to filter through living space; it's a picture perfect space to call your new home.
This spacious layout provides privacy between both bedrooms. The master bathroom is a relaxing oasis; it boasts several closets and a stunning bath that comes equipped with a spacious stand up shower, double sided mirror, and pristine tiles.
The open, galley style kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and storage will never be a problem, as the amount of cabinet space is enviable.
Building Amenities Include:
- 24 Hour Doorman & Concierge
- Parking Garage
- Zip Car rental in parking garage
- Courtyard & Zen Garden
- State of the Art Fitness Center
- Laundry Facility
- Resident's Lounge
- Wi-Fi Access
- Elevator
- On-Site Super
The B & C trains are located on the corner of West 135th St. and Saint Nicholas Ave.
The 2 & 3 Express Trains are located on West 135th and Lenox Ave.
Whole Foods located at 125th & Lenox ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 West 135th Street have any available units?
300 West 135th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 West 135th Street have?
Some of 300 West 135th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 West 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 West 135th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 West 135th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 West 135th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 West 135th Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 West 135th Street does offer parking.
Does 300 West 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 West 135th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 West 135th Street have a pool?
No, 300 West 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 West 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 West 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 West 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 West 135th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
