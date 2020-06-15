300 West 135th Street

Amenities
Welcome to Strivers Garden!
No Pets Allowed.
Currently a 2 bedroom. Owner will pay for the wall to convert into a 3 bedroom shown in the second floor plan.
This spacious, 1,052 sq. ft. unit is the perfect Central Harlem condo. The open concept layout paired with the 8 foot ceilings allow natural light to filter through living space; it's a picture perfect space to call your new home.
This spacious layout provides privacy between both bedrooms. The master bathroom is a relaxing oasis; it boasts several closets and a stunning bath that comes equipped with a spacious stand up shower, double sided mirror, and pristine tiles.
The open, galley style kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and storage will never be a problem, as the amount of cabinet space is enviable.
Building Amenities Include:
- 24 Hour Doorman & Concierge
- Parking Garage
- Zip Car rental in parking garage
- Courtyard & Zen Garden
- State of the Art Fitness Center
- Laundry Facility
- Resident's Lounge
- Wi-Fi Access
- Elevator
- On-Site Super
The B & C trains are located on the corner of West 135th St. and Saint Nicholas Ave.
The 2 & 3 Express Trains are located on West 135th and Lenox Ave.
Whole Foods located at 125th & Lenox ave.