200 West End Ave. 4K

Amenities

Quiet and bright, this alcove studio features Brazilian Cabreuva hardwood floors, 9-Foot ceilings, oversized windows and sleeping alcove cleverly separated with a custom-designed, wood-framed, frosted-glass sliding door. Theopen kitchen features Viking stainless steel appliances, black granite countertop and oak cabinetry. The spacious bathroom is equipped with wall-to-wall polished Bianco Verde marble, walnut vanities with large mirrors. Not to forget the amount of closet space with W/D. Don't miss this luxury white-glove condo, conveniently located just 2 blocks from the 1, 2, 3 subway and multiple bus lines featuring 24 hour doorman, live-in super, concierge services by Abigail Michaels, top of the line fitness center with Yoga /Pilates room, spacious lounge with outdoor space, wine tasting room, media room and childrens playroom.