Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

200 West End Ave. 4K

200 W End Ave · (646) 757-2559
Location

200 W End Ave, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
media room
yoga
Quiet and bright, this alcove studio features Brazilian Cabreuva hardwood floors, 9-Foot ceilings, oversized windows and sleeping alcove cleverly separated with a custom-designed, wood-framed, frosted-glass sliding door. Theopen kitchen features Viking stainless steel appliances, black granite countertop and oak cabinetry. The spacious bathroom is equipped with wall-to-wall polished Bianco Verde marble, walnut vanities with large mirrors. Not to forget the amount of closet space with W/D. Don't miss this luxury white-glove condo, conveniently located just 2 blocks from the 1, 2, 3 subway and multiple bus lines featuring 24 hour doorman, live-in super, concierge services by Abigail Michaels, top of the line fitness center with Yoga /Pilates room, spacious lounge with outdoor space, wine tasting room, media room and childrens playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West End Ave. 4K have any available units?
200 West End Ave. 4K has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West End Ave. 4K have?
Some of 200 West End Ave. 4K's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West End Ave. 4K currently offering any rent specials?
200 West End Ave. 4K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West End Ave. 4K pet-friendly?
No, 200 West End Ave. 4K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 West End Ave. 4K offer parking?
No, 200 West End Ave. 4K does not offer parking.
Does 200 West End Ave. 4K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 West End Ave. 4K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West End Ave. 4K have a pool?
No, 200 West End Ave. 4K does not have a pool.
Does 200 West End Ave. 4K have accessible units?
No, 200 West End Ave. 4K does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West End Ave. 4K have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 West End Ave. 4K does not have units with dishwashers.
