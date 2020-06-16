175 West 93rd Street

Amenities

A True Home: spacious, beautifully proportioned three bedrooms, two baths plus home office space in this full-service pre-war building. From the graceful entry foyer, you enter a small gallery leading to a sunny oversized west-facing living room overlooking Amsterdam Avenue. The master suite, also facing west is adjoined by a large dressing area with plenty of closet space. Delight in the newly renovated master bath with in floor heating. The generously sized second bedroom includes an ensuite bath with enclosed shower. With eastern and western exposures, you'll enjoy lovely sunsets from the living room and cross ventilation throughout the apartment. Washer/Dryer in unit.The Westwind, designed by renowned architect, Rosario Candela, is comprised of 18 floors and 175 units. Amenities include full-time doorman, live-in super, a bike room and central laundry. Conveniently located on the Upper West Side where residents enjoy close proximity to Central and Riverside Parks, the neighborhood Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, shopping and local transportation. spheRE1005