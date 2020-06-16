All apartments in New York
175 West 93rd Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:30 PM

175 West 93rd Street

175 West 93rd Street · (347) 971-1051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 West 93rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
A True Home: spacious, beautifully proportioned three bedrooms, two baths plus home office space in this full-service pre-war building. From the graceful entry foyer, you enter a small gallery leading to a sunny oversized west-facing living room overlooking Amsterdam Avenue. The master suite, also facing west is adjoined by a large dressing area with plenty of closet space. Delight in the newly renovated master bath with in floor heating. The generously sized second bedroom includes an ensuite bath with enclosed shower. With eastern and western exposures, you'll enjoy lovely sunsets from the living room and cross ventilation throughout the apartment. Washer/Dryer in unit.The Westwind, designed by renowned architect, Rosario Candela, is comprised of 18 floors and 175 units. Amenities include full-time doorman, live-in super, a bike room and central laundry. Conveniently located on the Upper West Side where residents enjoy close proximity to Central and Riverside Parks, the neighborhood Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, shopping and local transportation. spheRE1005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 West 93rd Street have any available units?
175 West 93rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 West 93rd Street have?
Some of 175 West 93rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 West 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 West 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 West 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 West 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 175 West 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 175 West 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 West 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 West 93rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 West 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 175 West 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 West 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 175 West 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 West 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 West 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.
