All apartments in New York County
Find more places like 546 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York County, NY
/
546 Main Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:49 PM

546 Main Street

546 Main Street · (917) 972-3788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

546 Main Street, New York County, NY 10044
Roosevelt Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$1,970

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
doorman
elevator
Regular and Virtual Tours Available5 Minutes to the F Train.Limited Time Offer: No Broker Fee Please see income restrictions Single Occupancy-$76,963-$119,400Double Occupancy- $76,963-$136,500Be in the center of NYC at Roosevelt Landings. Find your home in this newly renovated TwoBedroom / One Bathroom residences on Roosevelt Island, Manhattan. Nestled along the East River across from Midtown East, we invite you to experience the stunning NYC skyline from a different perspective.New renovations and appliances have upgraded this spacious residential development, making it the perfect blank canvas for your new life here. This gorgeous and oversized unit features comfortable living spaces, ample and similarly sized bedrooms, bright natural sunlight, plenty of storage space, and with select residences offering magnificent views of Manhattan, the East River, Queensborough Bridge and Long Island City Queens.Other Highlights Include: - Elevator Building- Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout- Select Residences with Separate Dining Nooks- Large Bedroom Closets- Select Residences with outdoor spaceKitchens Feature: - Custom White Kitchen Cabinets with chrome accents- Stainless Steel Dishwashers, Refrigerators and Stoves- Stone Tile Floors- Stone Countertops w/ with White Subway Tile BacksplashesBathrooms Feature: - Custom Mirrored Medicine Chests- Custom Bathroom Vanities with Stone Countertops and tons of Storage- Gorgeous Subway Tile White Bathrooms - Deep Soaking BathtubsFeel like taking in the views on the way to work? The East River Ferry and the Roosevelt Island Tram, also located a stone throw's away, allow for a unique experience whenever you feel like it. Located minutes from the Roosevelt Island F train, Roosevelt Skyway and Ferry dock, living at Roosevelt Landings makes taking a trip to your destination a quick and convenient commute by train, bus, boat, car or tram. Perfectly situated for easy access to award-winning nightlife, dining, and shopping in Midtown and Long Island City, convenience is key at your new home with Roosevelt Island being a destination on its own. Come experience incomparable lifestyle to anywhere else in the city.Please Note: Heat, Hot Water & Gas is Included.Net Effective Rent Advertised: Gross Rent $2053 1 month free on 13 month lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Main Street have any available units?
546 Main Street has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 546 Main Street have?
Some of 546 Main Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
546 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 546 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York County.
Does 546 Main Street offer parking?
No, 546 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 546 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Main Street have a pool?
No, 546 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 546 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 546 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 546 Main Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJCliffside Park, NJLeonia, NJSecaucus, NJPalisades Park, NJGuttenberg, NJ
Ridgefield, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJMaywood, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJTenafly, NJEast Rutherford, NJLodi, NJBergenfield, NJRiver Edge, NJWood-Ridge, NJRutherford, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity