Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly painted throughout for immediate occupancy. It offers easy coastal living with a rare deep water dock on Mamaroneck Harbor. Long term lease Only.