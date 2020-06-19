539 Bleeker Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Impressive 5 bedroom rental w/inground pool in Mamaroneck's prestigious Orienta features modern amenities in a timeless home. The first floor boasts stately formal living room w/beamed cathedral ceiling & fireplace, formal living room, modern eat-in chef's kitchen w/two islands, stainless appliances, open flow into spacious family room w/french doors to pool, powder room, study & en suite bath. Master bedroom w/en suite full bath, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths & laundry round out the second level. Newer bathrooms, electric, heat, central a/c, and plumbing (all in 2006). Separate & private guest wing with many built-ins + full bathroom. The ideal home for indoor & outdoor entertaining. Move right in and enjoy all of the amenities Mamaroneck has to offer & your own summer oasis in Orienta. No summer/short term rentals.