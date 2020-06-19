All apartments in Mamaroneck
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

539 Bleeker Avenue

539 Bleeker Avenue · (914) 844-0272
Location

539 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3149 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Impressive 5 bedroom rental w/inground pool in Mamaroneck's prestigious Orienta features modern amenities in a timeless home. The first floor boasts stately formal living room w/beamed cathedral ceiling & fireplace, formal living room, modern eat-in chef's kitchen w/two islands, stainless appliances, open flow into spacious family room w/french doors to pool, powder room, study & en suite bath. Master bedroom w/en suite full bath, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths & laundry round out the second level. Newer bathrooms, electric, heat, central a/c, and plumbing (all in 2006). Separate & private guest wing with many built-ins + full bathroom. The ideal home for indoor & outdoor entertaining. Move right in and enjoy all of the amenities Mamaroneck has to offer & your own summer oasis in Orienta. No summer/short term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Bleeker Avenue have any available units?
539 Bleeker Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 539 Bleeker Avenue have?
Some of 539 Bleeker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Bleeker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
539 Bleeker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Bleeker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 539 Bleeker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 539 Bleeker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 539 Bleeker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 539 Bleeker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 Bleeker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Bleeker Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 539 Bleeker Avenue has a pool.
Does 539 Bleeker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 539 Bleeker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Bleeker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Bleeker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Bleeker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 539 Bleeker Avenue has units with air conditioning.
