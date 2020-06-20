All apartments in Mamaroneck
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

423 English Place

423 English Place · (914) 804-8470
Location

423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3750 sqft

Amenities

This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen With Door To Patio, Fenced in Yard, Full Finished Walk-out basement, 2 car garage and much more!! Just 30 Minutes To New York City By Metro North. Walking Distance To Train, Schools, Town, Park, Mamaroneck Beach and Harbor. Award Winning Rye Neck School District!! French American School is blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 English Place have any available units?
423 English Place has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 English Place have?
Some of 423 English Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 English Place currently offering any rent specials?
423 English Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 English Place pet-friendly?
No, 423 English Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 423 English Place offer parking?
Yes, 423 English Place does offer parking.
Does 423 English Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 English Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 English Place have a pool?
No, 423 English Place does not have a pool.
Does 423 English Place have accessible units?
No, 423 English Place does not have accessible units.
Does 423 English Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 English Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 English Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 English Place does not have units with air conditioning.
