423 English Place

This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen With Door To Patio, Fenced in Yard, Full Finished Walk-out basement, 2 car garage and much more!! Just 30 Minutes To New York City By Metro North. Walking Distance To Train, Schools, Town, Park, Mamaroneck Beach and Harbor. Award Winning Rye Neck School District!! French American School is blocks away.