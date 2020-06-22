All apartments in Mamaroneck
Find more places like 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mamaroneck, NY
/
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

341 Mount Pleasant Avenue

341 Mount Pleasant Avenue · (914) 486-0509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mamaroneck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

341 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd fl · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly kept, upscale apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck! Fully renovated in 2017, take notice of its gleaming hardwood floors and the exceptional materials and trimwork throughout. Granite counter tops, wainscoting trim, skylights and high corporate ceilings to name a few. All while at the same time being entirely self sufficient. Enjoy Nest-controlled central heating and air conditioning, personal washer/dryer, heated tiles in the master bath, and a full lineup of top-of-the-line appliances. "Full lineup" meaning nothing less than a dishwasher and wine cooler. In this apartment there is nothing you will be without! Outdoor deck area with privacy fencing makes perfect for entertaining. As if this is not reason enough to remain home, being in range of communal amenities is an understatement! Abundant selection of shops, restaurants, post office, banks and parks including the renowned Mamaroneck Harbor all exist within walking distance. Close to train, bus, I-95 and the Hutch pkwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue have any available units?
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue have?
Some of 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue offer parking?
No, 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue have a pool?
No, 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 341 Mount Pleasant Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Similar Pages

Mamaroneck 1 BedroomsMamaroneck 2 Bedrooms
Mamaroneck Apartments with BalconyMamaroneck Apartments with Parking
Mamaroneck Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NY
Leonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity