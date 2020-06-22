341 Mount Pleasant Avenue

Amenities

Freshly kept, upscale apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck! Fully renovated in 2017, take notice of its gleaming hardwood floors and the exceptional materials and trimwork throughout. Granite counter tops, wainscoting trim, skylights and high corporate ceilings to name a few. All while at the same time being entirely self sufficient. Enjoy Nest-controlled central heating and air conditioning, personal washer/dryer, heated tiles in the master bath, and a full lineup of top-of-the-line appliances. "Full lineup" meaning nothing less than a dishwasher and wine cooler. In this apartment there is nothing you will be without! Outdoor deck area with privacy fencing makes perfect for entertaining. As if this is not reason enough to remain home, being in range of communal amenities is an understatement! Abundant selection of shops, restaurants, post office, banks and parks including the renowned Mamaroneck Harbor all exist within walking distance. Close to train, bus, I-95 and the Hutch pkwy.