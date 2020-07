Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub range

Centrally located intimate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with washer and dryer. Private enclosed porch! Access to the backyard during the summer. Close to the Mamaroneck Metro-North train station. Close to restaurants and shops like Smash Burger, Salsa Fresca, Cafe Veracruz, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, and so much more. (Apartment is on the 2nd Floor of a multi-family home)