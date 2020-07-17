1880 Franklin

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Elegant elevated charming building, Sunny & Updated 1 Bedroom with a custom upscale chef's kitchen-with a dishwasher, heat incl, laundry on site, near all, Shimmery hardwood floors, custom wood trim and molding, Immaculate white ceramic bathroom. Steps to all that sought after Larchmont has to offer!Larchmont Residents enjoy private beach, pool, tennis, pool, boating, fabulous dining and shops, award winning recreation and schools! Steps to train and town.100s of Hard to Find Rentals! We have the best selection of rentals in Westchester County! Rental experts for over 2 decades!