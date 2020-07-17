All apartments in Mamaroneck
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

1880 Franklin

1880 Franklin Avenue · (914) 834-8200
Location

1880 Franklin Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Elegant elevated charming building, Sunny & Updated 1 Bedroom with a custom upscale chef's kitchen-with a dishwasher, heat incl, laundry on site, near all, Shimmery hardwood floors, custom wood trim and molding, Immaculate white ceramic bathroom. Steps to all that sought after Larchmont has to offer!Larchmont Residents enjoy private beach, pool, tennis, pool, boating, fabulous dining and shops, award winning recreation and schools! Steps to train and town.100s of Hard to Find Rentals! We have the best selection of rentals in Westchester County! Rental experts for over 2 decades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Franklin have any available units?
1880 Franklin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mamaroneck, NY.
What amenities does 1880 Franklin have?
Some of 1880 Franklin's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Franklin currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Franklin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Franklin pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Franklin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 1880 Franklin offer parking?
No, 1880 Franklin does not offer parking.
Does 1880 Franklin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Franklin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Franklin have a pool?
Yes, 1880 Franklin has a pool.
Does 1880 Franklin have accessible units?
No, 1880 Franklin does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Franklin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 Franklin has units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Franklin have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Franklin does not have units with air conditioning.
