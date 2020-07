Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fabulous location! Walk to train and shopping from this spacious apartment which includes entire first floor of gracious 2 family private home. Two BRS + huge Living Room/fpl! Formal Dining Room or Office! Sunroom is bonus for summer, spring and early fall! Shared use of large back yard with BBQ and/or side yard.! Private Washer/Dryer & Storage in basement. NEW dishwasher & NEW Counters just installed! Tenant gets one space in garage for parking. No pets preferred. Heat & Hot water are included. Tenant pays for electricity, gas (cooking & dryer) & cable.August 30th occupancy or one week sooner by mutual consent. Tenant will vacate for all showings. Limited time for showings. anytime on weekends.