89 Melrose Avenue

89 Melrose Avenue · (516) 816-4699
Location

89 Melrose Avenue, Lynbrook, NY 11563
Lynbrook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Fl · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 BR Apt. in house in quiet location. Gorgeous updated kitchen w/Gas Cooking, new Laminate Floors, Lrg LR w/Closet, Lrg MBR, BR - all freshly painted & new carpet. Lovely updated Full Bath. Plenty of sunlight throughout makes apt. Bright & Airy. Attic for some storage. Private entrance in backyard by driveway. Cats only. Convenient Parking in driveway for one car. Gas Heat, Gas Cooking - Own Thermostat. Close to LIRR. This amazing apt. won't last on the market! Landlord Requires 700 Credit Score or Better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
89 Melrose Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 89 Melrose Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
89 Melrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Melrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 89 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 89 Melrose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 89 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Melrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 89 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 89 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 89 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Melrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Melrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Melrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
