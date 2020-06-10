89 Melrose Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 BR Apt. in house in quiet location. Gorgeous updated kitchen w/Gas Cooking, new Laminate Floors, Lrg LR w/Closet, Lrg MBR, BR - all freshly painted & new carpet. Lovely updated Full Bath. Plenty of sunlight throughout makes apt. Bright & Airy. Attic for some storage. Private entrance in backyard by driveway. Cats only. Convenient Parking in driveway for one car. Gas Heat, Gas Cooking - Own Thermostat. Close to LIRR. This amazing apt. won't last on the market! Landlord Requires 700 Credit Score or Better!