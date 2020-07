Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

Available IMMEDIATELY!! True WESTHOLME Location with OCEANVIEWS JUST ACROSS FROM OUR BOARDWALK AND BEACH!! LARGE, SPACIOUS ROOMS, OPEN CONCEPT IN GRAND ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE AND SLIDERS TO THE OCEANVIEW DECK, PRIVATE PATIO FOR LOUNGING.......PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED, CAN BE AVAILABLE FOR JULY 15, FURNITURE CAN STAY OR GO!!