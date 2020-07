Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal. Tenant pay half of the utilities and there own cable. Utilities approximately $160 per month plus cable. Absolutely no pets or smoking in house.