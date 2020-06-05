440 Kent Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this sun-drenched corner apartment in Schaefer Landing North situated on Williamsburg's coveted Southside Riverfront. This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium offers Northwestern and Eastern exposures allowing for impressive views of The East River, Williamsburg Bridge, Manhattan & Brooklyn! No Brokerage Fee + 1 Month Free on a Two Year Lease -- Please inquire for a VIDEO Tour! *Net Effective Rent is Advertised -- Gross Rent = $4,850.This expansive 1,222 SF apartment on the 9th floor has it all....endless light, ample closet space and a plethora of other details that make this residence feel like pure luxury. The spacious chef's kitchen has polished granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and a breakfast bar. It's completely open to a massive living and dining area surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. On the Eastern side, enjoy uninterrupted, soaring views of Brooklyn. The king-sized master bedroom features a custom walk-in closet and an en-suite marble bathroom with double vanity, granite countertops, glass-enclosed shower and deep soaking tub. The second bedroom and guest bathroom are on the opposite side of the unit, creating a desirable split-layout. The full-service condo offers 24-hour doorman, concierge, residence lounge, fitness facility, shuttle service to public transportation and on-site parking for an additional fee. Come home everyday to be greeted by a newly renovated designer lobby. The landscaped common rooftop with BBQ and tables is overlooking the New York City skyline. The NYC Ferry Terminal (south to Wall Street & north to Midtown) is adjacent to Schaefer Landing and the J/M/Z subway lines on Marcy Ave is merely 10-12 minutes away. Enjoy the convenience and comforts of riverfront living within close proximity to some of the top restaurants in NYC which are located on the Southside of Williamsburg. The redevelopment and transformation of the Southside riverfront offers tremendous upside with 20,000 SF of new retail space soon to come. A few short blocks north is the entrance to the renowned Domino waterfront park and esplanade designed by the lead architects of Manhattan's High Line. Kents promenade will add to the communal boardwalk stretching from Greenpoint all the way to Dumbo, over 77,000 SF. Live in the new center of Brooklyn!Condo board package and move in fees required, please inquire for more info!