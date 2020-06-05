All apartments in Kings County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

440 Kent Avenue

440 Kent Avenue · (718) 422-2588
Location

440 Kent Avenue, Kings County, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9D · Avail. now

$4,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Welcome to this sun-drenched corner apartment in Schaefer Landing North situated on Williamsburg's coveted Southside Riverfront. This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium offers Northwestern and Eastern exposures allowing for impressive views of The East River, Williamsburg Bridge, Manhattan & Brooklyn! No Brokerage Fee + 1 Month Free on a Two Year Lease -- Please inquire for a VIDEO Tour! *Net Effective Rent is Advertised -- Gross Rent = $4,850.This expansive 1,222 SF apartment on the 9th floor has it all....endless light, ample closet space and a plethora of other details that make this residence feel like pure luxury. The spacious chef's kitchen has polished granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and a breakfast bar. It's completely open to a massive living and dining area surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. On the Eastern side, enjoy uninterrupted, soaring views of Brooklyn. The king-sized master bedroom features a custom walk-in closet and an en-suite marble bathroom with double vanity, granite countertops, glass-enclosed shower and deep soaking tub. The second bedroom and guest bathroom are on the opposite side of the unit, creating a desirable split-layout. The full-service condo offers 24-hour doorman, concierge, residence lounge, fitness facility, shuttle service to public transportation and on-site parking for an additional fee. Come home everyday to be greeted by a newly renovated designer lobby. The landscaped common rooftop with BBQ and tables is overlooking the New York City skyline. The NYC Ferry Terminal (south to Wall Street & north to Midtown) is adjacent to Schaefer Landing and the J/M/Z subway lines on Marcy Ave is merely 10-12 minutes away. Enjoy the convenience and comforts of riverfront living within close proximity to some of the top restaurants in NYC which are located on the Southside of Williamsburg. The redevelopment and transformation of the Southside riverfront offers tremendous upside with 20,000 SF of new retail space soon to come. A few short blocks north is the entrance to the renowned Domino waterfront park and esplanade designed by the lead architects of Manhattan's High Line. Kents promenade will add to the communal boardwalk stretching from Greenpoint all the way to Dumbo, over 77,000 SF. Live in the new center of Brooklyn!Condo board package and move in fees required, please inquire for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Kent Avenue have any available units?
440 Kent Avenue has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Kent Avenue have?
Some of 440 Kent Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 Kent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 440 Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings County.
Does 440 Kent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 440 Kent Avenue offers parking.
Does 440 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Kent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Kent Avenue have a pool?
No, 440 Kent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 440 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Kent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Kent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Kent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
