This extraordinary quintessential Brooklyn apartment offers an abundance of natural sunlight & features a beautiful, very large PRIVATE Garden- accessed directly from your living room. There is a private feel to this home you will not find very often in Williamsburg perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing in your backyard. A modern eat in kitchen is highlighted by a full breakfast bar & top of the line Viking appliances. For the true chef's out there the Overhead cooking Hood vents the air outdoors. Separate dining room area can comfortable seat 8. Additional features include a full size Washer Dryer, large custom closets, a dedicated storage cage included with apt, & Central Air. A 14 unit boutique elevator building with a modern lobby offers a full time super, Bike Room & Video intercom. The Garden does have an in-ground sprinkler system for easy upkeep & maintenance of the garden is included by owner via landscaping company. Conveniently located in trendy South Williamsburg nearby many transportation options, including he JMZ at Marcy Ave & L at Bedford Ave and the East River Ferry 1 block away. 20 Broadway is literally next to some of the hippest bars, shopping & restaurants Brooklyn has to offer. Call or email Andy or Lucas for additional information & to set up showings. 24-48 Hrs notice please. Available Aug 1st. Option for 12 or 24 month lease.