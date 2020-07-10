All apartments in Kings County
20 Broadway

20 Broadway · (917) 930-1919
Location

20 Broadway, Kings County, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
elevator
bike storage
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
lobby
This extraordinary quintessential Brooklyn apartment offers an abundance of natural sunlight & features a beautiful, very large PRIVATE Garden- accessed directly from your living room. There is a private feel to this home you will not find very often in Williamsburg perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing in your backyard. A modern eat in kitchen is highlighted by a full breakfast bar & top of the line Viking appliances. For the true chef's out there the Overhead cooking Hood vents the air outdoors. Separate dining room area can comfortable seat 8. Additional features include a full size Washer Dryer, large custom closets, a dedicated storage cage included with apt, & Central Air. A 14 unit boutique elevator building with a modern lobby offers a full time super, Bike Room & Video intercom. The Garden does have an in-ground sprinkler system for easy upkeep & maintenance of the garden is included by owner via landscaping company. Conveniently located in trendy South Williamsburg nearby many transportation options, including he JMZ at Marcy Ave & L at Bedford Ave and the East River Ferry 1 block away. 20 Broadway is literally next to some of the hippest bars, shopping & restaurants Brooklyn has to offer. Call or email Andy or Lucas for additional information & to set up showings. 24-48 Hrs notice please. Available Aug 1st. Option for 12 or 24 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Broadway have any available units?
20 Broadway has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Broadway have?
Some of 20 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
20 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 20 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings County.
Does 20 Broadway offer parking?
No, 20 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 20 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Broadway have a pool?
No, 20 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 20 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 20 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Broadway has units with air conditioning.
