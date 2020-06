Amenities

dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated parking pool tennis court

Elegantly appointed for entertaining which has been carefully remodeled to preserve its vintage style. Huge flagstone patio. Heated inground pool with large pool house. Tennis court has been completely redone to enhance your outdoor enjoyment . Beautiful appointed grounds all with poolside luxury. The ultimate to carefree living while close to shopping & highways. Attractive home, Attractively priced. Come take a look at this magnificent property & house.