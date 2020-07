Amenities

Amazing Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Well Maintained Walk-up Building Located in the Heart of Harrison. Updated Galley Style Kitchen with Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. L-Shaped Dining/Living Room with Parquet Floors Throughout. Nice Size Bedrooms with Excellent Closet Space. Building Amenities Include: Laundry On-site, Parking for 1 Car, Small Storage Space (for Bicycle), Heat and Hot Water, Cats Welcome and Minutes Away from Metro North Harrison Train Station.