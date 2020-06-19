All apartments in Harrison
Harrison, NY
3 Gray Rock Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

3 Gray Rock Drive

3 Gray Rock Dr · (914) 588-8916
Location

3 Gray Rock Dr, Harrison, NY 10528

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3772 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Newer Construction in Harrison close to schools, train and town. This home built 2 years ago is an amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath stone and cedar colonial, features a 2 story foyer, kitchen with center island, living room, dining room, and an open family room with fireplace complete the first floor. The second floor features a Master bedroom with tray ceiling, full bath, and walk in closets, one en-suite bedroom, and 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath complete the second floor... Other amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter-tops, high ceilings, custom moldings and trim work throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Gray Rock Drive have any available units?
3 Gray Rock Drive has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Gray Rock Drive have?
Some of 3 Gray Rock Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Gray Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Gray Rock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Gray Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Gray Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 3 Gray Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 3 Gray Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3 Gray Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Gray Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Gray Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Gray Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Gray Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Gray Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Gray Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Gray Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Gray Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Gray Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
