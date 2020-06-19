3 Gray Rock Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Newer Construction in Harrison close to schools, train and town. This home built 2 years ago is an amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath stone and cedar colonial, features a 2 story foyer, kitchen with center island, living room, dining room, and an open family room with fireplace complete the first floor. The second floor features a Master bedroom with tray ceiling, full bath, and walk in closets, one en-suite bedroom, and 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath complete the second floor... Other amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter-tops, high ceilings, custom moldings and trim work throughout.