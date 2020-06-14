/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:50 PM
195 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Great Neck, NY
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Great Neck
14 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
24 Vanderbilt Avenue
24 Vanderbilt Avenue, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
updated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset on 3rd floor. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Close Walk To Shops & LIRR.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Great Neck. NO FEE! Updated 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In The Heart Of Great Neck. Apartment Features Living Room/Dining Room Area; Updated Efficiency Kitchen And Full Bath. Laundry On Premises. Indoor Parking Available For Additional $.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
9 Schenck Avenue
9 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Great Neck. NO FEE!!! 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath In Prime Location. Polished Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen And Bath. 1 Block From Lirr, Town, Shopping. Indoor Parking Available For Additional $.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
7 Bond Street
7 Bond Street, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo unit with laminate wood floors, LED lighting, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, open Living room/Dining room in Bond Plaza Condominium located in the heart of town and minutes
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
952 sqft
spacious and lovely, renovated 1 br 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
99 Clent Road
99 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1000 sqft
Totally renovated 1 br, 1 bath, very large & bright & sunny condo unit with high ceilings and skylights. Hi-hats, open kithen with granite counters and new appliances, ldry in unit.
1 of 1
Last updated March 28 at 01:30am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
24 Vanderbilt Ave
24 Vanderbilt Ave, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Newly renovated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Parking Available For Tenants $175/ Monthly. Close Walk To Shops & Lirr.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
29-07 Bell Blvd 1st Floor
29-07 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
1 Bd 1 Bath Tudor Style Apt in Bayside - June 1 - Property Id: 297422 $1800 / 1br - 800ft - 1 Bedroom Apt in Bayside - Available June 1, 2020 (Bayside, New York) 1BR / 1Ba 800ft laundry in basement street parking Lovely 1-bedroom Tudor Apt on
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 1 bdrm 1 office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flushing
1 Unit Available
36-20 168th st
36-20 168th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 293364 Large one bedroom - Seperate kitchen - Newly painted hardwood floors - King sized bedroom - 5 min walk to Broadway LIRR - Laundry/live in super Good income + credit required Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Williston Park
1 Unit Available
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
213-06 75th Avenue
213-06 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Lovely one bedroom co-op apartment available for sublet. Features modern kitchen and bath, h/w floors and is located in a convenient part of Bayside close to shopping and transportation. The Q88 local, QM5, QM8 and QM35 express are within 2 blocks.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Douglaston Little Neck
1 Unit Available
69-05 242nd Street
69-05 242nd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious Bright 1-Bedroom Includes One Parking Spot In a Quite Area; The Apartment Is Situated On The Third Floor And Includes A Balcony. This Unit Also Has A Large Storage Room In The Basement With Own Washer And Dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
260-51 73 Avenue
260-51 73rd Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment features a Living Room, Kitchen, Full Bathroom. Access to In-Ground Community Pool & Tennis Court. Street Parking, Utilities Included: Heat & Gas.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Flushing
1 Unit Available
34-25 150th Place
34-25 150th Place, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 34-25 150th Place in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
42-29 214 Place
42-29 214th Place, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
Located In The Heart Of Downtown Bayside, Convenient To LIRR And Near Everything, Tenant Pays Electricity And Cooking Gas. No Washer And Dryer In The Apartment.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
216-04 Union Turnpike
216-04 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment in Hollis Hills on the corner of Bell Blvd and Union Turnpike. All Utilities are Included. Convenient to Express buses to the city.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
211-05 75th Avenue
211-05 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
A Beautifully Large One Bedroom Apartment With So Many Closets in Convenient Area of Bayside. Assigned Parking is Available Right Out Front of Building. Must See!! All Utilities but Electric is included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
91-43 219th Street
91-43 219th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 BR, Apt on the Second Floor. Mint Condition. Close to transportation.School in the heart of Queens Village.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
82-106 Country Pointe Circle
82-106 Country Pointe Circle, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1000 sqft
(duplex) entire first floor plus full finished basement for rent. washer/dryer, use of private backyard, one car parking.
Similar Pages
Great Neck 1 BedroomsGreat Neck 1 BedroomsGreat Neck 2 BedroomsGreat Neck 2 BedroomsGreat Neck 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreat Neck 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreat Neck 3 BedroomsGreat Neck 3 BedroomsGreat Neck 3 BedroomsGreat Neck Apartments with BalconyGreat Neck Apartments with Balcony
Great Neck Apartments with BalconyGreat Neck Apartments with GarageGreat Neck Apartments with GarageGreat Neck Apartments with GarageGreat Neck Apartments with GymGreat Neck Apartments with GymGreat Neck Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Neck Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Neck Apartments with ParkingGreat Neck Apartments with ParkingGreat Neck Apartments with Parking
Great Neck Apartments with PoolGreat Neck Apartments with PoolGreat Neck Apartments with Washer-DryerGreat Neck Apartments with Washer-DryerGreat Neck Apartments with Washer-DryerGreat Neck Cheap PlacesGreat Neck Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreat Neck Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreat Neck Furnished ApartmentsGreat Neck Pet Friendly PlacesGreat Neck Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYLeonia, NJTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NYGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NY