/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
72 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Island Park, NY
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
27 Lancaster Rd
27 Lancaster Road, Island Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental in Island Park. 2 Floors Unit in 2Family Home - The First Floor Has Upgraded Kitchen. Second Floor has Large Living Room, Brand New Bathroom, and 1 Bedroom. Driveway and Parking Available.
Results within 1 mile of Island Park
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
170 W Broadway #6I
170 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Great Location, Newly renovated Building. New Heat/AC units, Windows. Granite Counters, SS Appliances. New floors w/i Custom closet. Year round Pool, Hotub, sauna, Bike storage, Parking, 24 hour concierge. City views, Out door area.
Results within 5 miles of Island Park
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Freeport
1 Unit Available
437 Guy Lombardo Ave
437 Guy Lombardo Avenue, Freeport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bath - Property Id: 94828 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bathroom And Kitchen , Living Room With Central Ac & Heat, Huge Storage Space.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,500
Summer Rental--Cozy 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Virginia Avenue
21 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Long Beach---west end wide beach block, 4 th house from the ocean---- Immaculate and beautiful--3 room apartment JUST PERFECT--- private BBQ area all light and airy The true beach decor Have a wonderful Summer
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
845 E Walnut Street
845 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Beachside Yearly Rental In The East End! This Second Floor Apartment Features 1 Bed And 1 Full Bath, New Wood Flooring, Huge South Facing Deck On The Upper Level, Lovely Backyard And Short Distance To The Beach, Transportation, Golf LIRR...
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
20 Franklin Boulevard
20 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
No Broker Fee! Lovely one bedroom with ocean views from the balcony. Water is included. Off Street Parking on first come first serve basis. Laundry on the premises. Bike room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
1 Unit Available
979 Oceanfront
979 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,750
380 sqft
Oceanfront West End One Bedroom Apartment with Parking. Just bring your bathing suit and enjoy summer at the beach! Newly Renovated. New Furnishings.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
10 Franklin Boulevard
10 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
No Broker Fee!! Lovely one bedroom. Wall to wall carpeting. NO Pets! Water is included. Separate heating and ac units. Bike room. Laundry room. Off street parking on first come first serve basis.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,000
Immaculate Furnished Large One Bedroom Apartment, Over sized Terrace With Ocean Views.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
251 W Broadway
251 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Long Beach 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Year Round Rental at the Windward Condo. Terrific Building with Oceanview Rooftop Deck, Washer/Dryer and Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Shopping, Restaurants and Transportation. Must See!
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
32 Railroad Ave
32 Railroad Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
one bedroom, central ac, washer and dryer in apartment, brand new state of the art kitchen, new bathroom, and additional office or den in the apartment, one parking spot included convenient to all transportation. No Pets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
147 Locust Avenue
147 Locust St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
MID BLOCK LOCATION CONVENIENT TO ALL. QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, LARGE LIVING ROOM,FULL BATH. IN THE SECOND FLOOR OF A TWO FAMILY HOME. PARKING IN DRIVEWAY.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NY
Mineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYEast Farmingdale, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYHicksville, NYNew Hyde Park, NY