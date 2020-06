Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

This bright and airy 3 bedrooms, 1 bath Residence it's in Move Condition. It boasts of Spacious and immaculate rooms with a brand new kitchen, and updated cabinets as well as Energy Efficient Appliances Granite countertops, Hardwood floors throughout, a well equipped Laundry Room,, walk in closets and more. Located on a nice quiet neighborhood; located close to all conveniences and sources of entertainments. This One will not Last. Call for your Appointment today.