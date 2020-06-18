215 Middle Neck Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit. Unit Has Marble Wood Burning Fireplace. Private Entry. Apartment Includes Private Backyard! In Close Proximity To Shopping, Dining, And The Town. Less Than A Mile From The Great Neck LIRR. Dog Considered. Easy Free Local Overnight And Long Term Street Parking Available.