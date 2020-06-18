All apartments in Great Neck
215 Middle Neck Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:20 PM

215 Middle Neck Road

215 Middle Neck Rd · (516) 621-3555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021
Great Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit. Unit Has Marble Wood Burning Fireplace. Private Entry. Apartment Includes Private Backyard! In Close Proximity To Shopping, Dining, And The Town. Less Than A Mile From The Great Neck LIRR. Dog Considered. Easy Free Local Overnight And Long Term Street Parking Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Middle Neck Road have any available units?
215 Middle Neck Road has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Middle Neck Road have?
Some of 215 Middle Neck Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Middle Neck Road currently offering any rent specials?
215 Middle Neck Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Middle Neck Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Middle Neck Road is pet friendly.
Does 215 Middle Neck Road offer parking?
No, 215 Middle Neck Road does not offer parking.
Does 215 Middle Neck Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Middle Neck Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Middle Neck Road have a pool?
No, 215 Middle Neck Road does not have a pool.
Does 215 Middle Neck Road have accessible units?
No, 215 Middle Neck Road does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Middle Neck Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Middle Neck Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Middle Neck Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Middle Neck Road does not have units with air conditioning.
