2297 ROUTE 83

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access pet friendly

Yearly rental or other term. Privately set on over 8 acres not far from Pine Plains center, this sprawling fully furnished country ranch has views of Stissing Mountain, a pond and neighboring farms. Large light-filled formal and casual rooms include a living room with fireplace, dining room, a family room with fireplace and dining area which extends into a western facing large sun room and patio. The kitchen has a sunny breakfast nook and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom with ensuite bath and two other bedrooms and bath complete the picture. Central air and convenient first floor laundry as well as attached two car garage make this an extra comfortable home. Owner pays oil, electric, lawn care and snowplowing for weekend tenants only. Tenant pays for trash removal, WIFI, internet, cable tv and phone. Cleaning service required once a month at tenant expense. One dog upon approval but please no cats and no smoking. Credit report, references and renter's insurance required by owner. Convenient to Mashomack Preserve for polo and other sporting events, hiking at Thompson Pond and swimming at Stissing Lake. If rented, not for sale.