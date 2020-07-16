All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:00 AM

2297 ROUTE 83

2297 Route 83 · (845) 677-5311
Location

2297 Route 83, Dutchess County, NY 12567

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 5466 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Yearly rental or other term. Privately set on over 8 acres not far from Pine Plains center, this sprawling fully furnished country ranch has views of Stissing Mountain, a pond and neighboring farms. Large light-filled formal and casual rooms include a living room with fireplace, dining room, a family room with fireplace and dining area which extends into a western facing large sun room and patio. The kitchen has a sunny breakfast nook and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom with ensuite bath and two other bedrooms and bath complete the picture. Central air and convenient first floor laundry as well as attached two car garage make this an extra comfortable home. Owner pays oil, electric, lawn care and snowplowing for weekend tenants only. Tenant pays for trash removal, WIFI, internet, cable tv and phone. Cleaning service required once a month at tenant expense. One dog upon approval but please no cats and no smoking. Credit report, references and renter's insurance required by owner. Convenient to Mashomack Preserve for polo and other sporting events, hiking at Thompson Pond and swimming at Stissing Lake. If rented, not for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

