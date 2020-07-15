/
/
/
Marist College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
29 Apartments For Rent Near Marist College
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
2 Units Available
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
472 Maple St. - A16
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
598 sqft
Newly constructed 1 bedroom apartment. Layout is included in pictures.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3726 ALBANY POST RD E2
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. A COMPLETE RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
495 VIOLET AVE
495 Violet Avenue, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
WOW YOU MUST SEE THIS TOTALLY RENOVATED CAPE COD HOME IN THE HEART OF HYDE PARK,ITS LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION !! HAS ALL NEW APPLIANCES IN THIS NEW EAT IN KITCHEN,ALL NEW WOOD FLOORING ALL OVER ,HAS A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH NICE NEW MARBLE
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST
147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
20 WINDSOR COURT
20 Windsor Court, Fairview, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2036 sqft
Enjoy the peace and quiet of this beautiful end unit townhome. The space can accommodate a family with multiple interests. Freshly painted of neutral tones lends itself to many designs and creative decor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
122 ACADEMY ST
122 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful, landmarked Victorian house located in the heart of the Historic District of Poughkeepsie. Duplex apartment. Small porch off of the Livingroom. Lower level consists of large Livingroom, dining area and kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
10 WORRALL AVE
10 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT W/FRESH PAINT & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LIVING ROOM & LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES. OFFICE ALCOVE W/PORCH ACCESS FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
18 DANIELS CT
18 Daniels Court, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2116 sqft
Darling Cape ,pretty corner lot. must have good credit.Tenant to compensate their agent !BEFORE MAKING APPOINTMENT :please send COVID phase 2 form, credit report
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3 HOOK RD
3 Hook Road, Fairview, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS SECOND FLOOR, WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. RENTAL UNIT HAS AN ONSITE LAUNDRY ROOM & STORAGE AREA IN THE BLDG PLUS ITS AMENITIES INCLUDE USE OF THE INGROUND POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
24 S BRIDGE - APT 1 ST
24 South Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on Bridge Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
51 CREEK RD
51 Creek Road, Fairview, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
Very nice and well kept complex, heat ,hot water included
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
57 S HAMILTON ST
57 South Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
Attractive Southside of Poughkeepsie rental offering 1 bedroom, high ceiling, ample natural light, natural gas for cooking, fresh paint and more. Heat, Hot Water, off street parking, and maintenance are included.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
558 Main Street
558 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$1,100
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in newly renovated building. All new appliances, Ductless heating and air conditioning. Close to shops, parks, schools and public transportation. Limited off street parking available for $50 monthly fee.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
28 CONKLIN ST
28 Conklin Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
ATTRACTIVE AND UNIQUE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT COMPRISED OF TWO FLOORS FOR TOWNHOUSE STYLE LIVING. NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PRIVATE DECK ACCESS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, 2 BEDROOMS & BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
193 WINNIKEE AVE
193 Winnikee Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1128 sqft
Available August 1st. Completely updated 3 br, 1 bath rental in the city of Poughkeepsie. 3rd floor unit. Brand new kitchen and beautiful bathroom. Large walk-in pantry in kitchen! Unit has been completely updated. Driveway parking.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NY
Maybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYHartsdale, NYRidgefield, CTWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NY