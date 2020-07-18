10 HUSKY HILL RD

Amenities

No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard. This home has hardwood floors, central air, wood-burning fireplace, a 3-season room with skylights and vaulted ceiling that opens to a slate patio and spacious backyard. Beautiful woodwork and built-ins. Country-style kitchen with lots of storage. Gorgeous stone walls and landscaping add to the home's character. 2 rooms upstairs (not included in square footage) give lots of extra space to use however you choose. Ideal location off Route 9 close to shopping, restaurants, train, and more. Weekend Retreat. Home is also zoned (O-R) which allows other uses such as contractor's office/equipment storage, day-care center, health and fitness, and much more.