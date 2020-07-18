All apartments in Dutchess County
Find more places like 10 HUSKY HILL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dutchess County, NY
/
10 HUSKY HILL RD
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:20 PM

10 HUSKY HILL RD

10 Husky Hill Road · (845) 519-0235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY 12601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard. This home has hardwood floors, central air, wood-burning fireplace, a 3-season room with skylights and vaulted ceiling that opens to a slate patio and spacious backyard. Beautiful woodwork and built-ins. Country-style kitchen with lots of storage. Gorgeous stone walls and landscaping add to the home's character. 2 rooms upstairs (not included in square footage) give lots of extra space to use however you choose. Ideal location off Route 9 close to shopping, restaurants, train, and more. Weekend Retreat. Home is also zoned (O-R) which allows other uses such as contractor's office/equipment storage, day-care center, health and fitness, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 HUSKY HILL RD have any available units?
10 HUSKY HILL RD has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 HUSKY HILL RD have?
Some of 10 HUSKY HILL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 HUSKY HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
10 HUSKY HILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 HUSKY HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 10 HUSKY HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 10 HUSKY HILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 10 HUSKY HILL RD offers parking.
Does 10 HUSKY HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 HUSKY HILL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 HUSKY HILL RD have a pool?
No, 10 HUSKY HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 10 HUSKY HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 10 HUSKY HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10 HUSKY HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 HUSKY HILL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 HUSKY HILL RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 HUSKY HILL RD has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10 HUSKY HILL RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office
Hyde Park, NY 12538
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTNanuet, NY
Elmsford, NYTarrytown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYRhinebeck, NYBeacon, NYFairview, NYKingston, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NY
Catskill, NYPeekskill, NYRidgefield, CTHudson, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYPomona, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYChester, NYWestport, CTTorrington, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity