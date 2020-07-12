/
/
/
morris park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
313 Apartments for rent in Morris Park, Bronx, NY
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 8 at 09:32pm
5 Units Available
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1026 Rhinelander street 1
1026 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartament for rent - Property Id: 83944 One bedroom apartment , with a modern fill planty of closets. Close to transportation, restorants and supermarket express bus to downtown. You have to see it to appreciated.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1545 Rhinelander Avenue
1545 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Huge Two Bedroom With Elevator and Laundry in Pelham Parkway! *Virtual Tour Available Upon Request!* - Brand New Renovation - Hardwood Floors - Exposed Brick - Stainless Steel Appliances - Recessed Lighting - Floor thru apt with Good Natural
Results within 1 mile of Morris Park
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 8 at 10:08pm
3 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,029
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 15 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
664 Sagamore St 2
664 Sagamore Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom Pelham Parkway - Property Id: 315825 Fully renovated 3 bedroom Pelham parkway near 2 and 5 train bronx park east near shopping center call 914 837 2172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1302 Waring Avenue
1302 Waring Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1545 sqft
Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut wood oak cabinets with self closing hinges , stainless steel appliances ,wine cooler,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
736 Van Nest Avenue
736 Van Nest Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Morris Park Spacious Rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with bonus space! Upper level has a master bedroom with very own en suite, 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1510 Hutchinson River Parkway
1510 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 600 Sq ft of commercial space located right near Lehman High School. The space features a bathroom, storage room, and 2 parking spaces.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1862 Matthews Avenue
1862 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3454 sqft
SPACIOUS and VERY EASY to show! Four Bedroom apartment in the Morris Park Area.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1337 Ellison Avenue
1337 Ellison Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1920 sqft
Beautifully Gut Renovated 4 Bedroom Duplex Apartment on 2nd Floor of Private Two Family Home. Bright Bedrooms with Excellent Closet Space. Large Windows and Hardwood Floors Throughout Apartment.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2465 Tratman Ave
2465 Tratman Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
New Large 1br.. 2 Rooms. stainless steel appliances. 3 Closets. Hardwood Floors...Walking distance to Train. 650 Or Higher Credit Score and $55,000 or More Minimum Income, Required. Call Chris at (718) 682-4416 (RLNE3378699)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1722 Purdy St 2E
1722 Purdy Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
PARKCHESTER CONDO 3 BEDROOM - PARKCHESTER 3 BEDROOM CONDO WALKING DISTANCE FROM TRAINS, SHOPPING CENTER, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, NEAR ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, WALKING DISTANT TO PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS MUST BE WORKING WITH GOOD CREDIT WITH THE
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2162 Barnes Avenue
2162 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful Two Bed, Two Bath Apartment Now Available! This is a rent stabilized unit with a minimum income requirement of 36x the rent ($75,636) based on your household annual income after taxes. The gross rent is $2,101.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2055 Saint Raymond Ave
2055 Saint Raymonds Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
613 sqft
one bedroom great condition, close to shops, restaurants and transportations
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3205 Hering
3205 Hering Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Available 6/1. COMFY 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FOR RENT $2300./Month - Quiet tree lined street in the Allerton area of the Bronx. - Spacious living room, Top floor unit. - Lots of natural light. Beautiful Space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2452 Wilson Avenue
2452 Wilson Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint three bedroom duplex apartment. Close to hospital, schools, parks and transportation. 20 minutes to #5 train ride to midtown Manhattan.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2081 Wallace Avenue
2081 Wallace Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request!* GORGEOUS BRAND NEW One Apartment In Elevator Building! *Apartment Features* - Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - Bigger Than King-Sized Bedroom - Recessed Lighting! - Full
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2132 Wallace Avenue
2132 Wallace Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,551
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee, Beautiful One- Bedroom Now Available! This is a rent stabilized unit with a minimum income requirement of 36x the rent ($55,836) based on your household annual income after taxes. The gross rent is $1,551. Contact us to: 1.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2148 Barnes Avenue
2148 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
780 Pelham Parkway
780 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
No Fee, Beautiful 2 Bedroom Now Available! This is a rent stabilized unit with a minimum income requirement of 36x the rent ($81,036) based on your household annual income after taxes. The gross rent is $2,251.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
703 Rhinelander Avenue
703 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
=== Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1940 Mcgraw Ave
1940 Mcgraw Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
3 bedroom unionport bronx - Property Id: 305885 Huge 3 bedroom everything included. 3 dormitorios todo incluido.Call 914 837 2172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305885 Property Id 305885 (RLNE5877057)
