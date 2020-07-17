All apartments in Bronx
820 East 227th Street

820 East 227th Street · (718) 807-5246
Location

820 East 227th Street, Bronx, NY 10466
Wakefield

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Introducing a mint and audaciously designed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with private rooftop!!~A gutt renovated, humongous full brick 3 family house which is located only 1 block from #2 and #5 trains, Manhattan express buses, Westchester Bee-line buses and other major city buses~Only 15-20 minutes from downtown Manhattan~paved backyard with 2 car driveway 3rd floor boasts of full aesthetics in designs with 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths, contemporary kitchenette with breakfast nook and granite counter-top with a huge deck that is accessed only through the master bedroom which provides a beautiful views!!~spacious, stunning and pristine!!~lots of natural light!~modern kitchen and bathrooms!~stainless steel appliances!~NO FEE!!~PRIVATE ROOFTOP!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 East 227th Street have any available units?
820 East 227th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 820 East 227th Street have?
Some of 820 East 227th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 East 227th Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 East 227th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 East 227th Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 East 227th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 820 East 227th Street offer parking?
No, 820 East 227th Street does not offer parking.
Does 820 East 227th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 East 227th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 East 227th Street have a pool?
No, 820 East 227th Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 East 227th Street have accessible units?
No, 820 East 227th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 East 227th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 East 227th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 East 227th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 East 227th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
