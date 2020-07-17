820 East 227th Street

Amenities

Introducing a mint and audaciously designed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with private rooftop!!~A gutt renovated, humongous full brick 3 family house which is located only 1 block from #2 and #5 trains, Manhattan express buses, Westchester Bee-line buses and other major city buses~Only 15-20 minutes from downtown Manhattan~paved backyard with 2 car driveway 3rd floor boasts of full aesthetics in designs with 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths, contemporary kitchenette with breakfast nook and granite counter-top with a huge deck that is accessed only through the master bedroom which provides a beautiful views!!~spacious, stunning and pristine!!~lots of natural light!~modern kitchen and bathrooms!~stainless steel appliances!~NO FEE!!~PRIVATE ROOFTOP!!