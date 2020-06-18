3820 Waldo Avenue

Amenities

Prime location, NICE BUILDING, HEART OF RIVERDALE *AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELYAdvertised rent is NET effectiveLARGE TWO BEDROOMS RIVERDALEPRIME NEIGHBORHOODSTEPS TO MANHATTAN COLLEGE AND 1 TRAINSJUST A SHORT TRAIN RIDE TO MANHATTANPlease note : pics from similar unit in the building due to renovationsUnit Features: Hard Wood Floors Sun Soaked Unit LOTS of Closets VERY Generous Living Room Live-in Super! Laundry in BuildingReq's40x Rent in Income (minimum $84K)650 Credit!Guarantors AcceptedWalking distance to all shops, parks, schools, and transportation you need! Located steps from Manhattan college,the 1 train, Van Cortland park, Gaelic park, and much more!.AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELYRent now Bruma1059