All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 3820 Waldo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3820 Waldo Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

3820 Waldo Avenue

3820 Waldo Avenue · (212) 729-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3820 Waldo Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Kingsbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Prime location, NICE BUILDING, HEART OF RIVERDALE *AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELYAdvertised rent is NET effectiveLARGE TWO BEDROOMS RIVERDALEPRIME NEIGHBORHOODSTEPS TO MANHATTAN COLLEGE AND 1 TRAINSJUST A SHORT TRAIN RIDE TO MANHATTANPlease note : pics from similar unit in the building due to renovationsUnit Features: Hard Wood Floors Sun Soaked Unit LOTS of Closets VERY Generous Living Room Live-in Super! Laundry in BuildingReq's40x Rent in Income (minimum $84K)650 Credit!Guarantors AcceptedWalking distance to all shops, parks, schools, and transportation you need! Located steps from Manhattan college,the 1 train, Van Cortland park, Gaelic park, and much more!.AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELYRent now Bruma1059

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Waldo Avenue have any available units?
3820 Waldo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3820 Waldo Avenue have?
Some of 3820 Waldo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Waldo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Waldo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Waldo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Waldo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3820 Waldo Avenue offer parking?
No, 3820 Waldo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3820 Waldo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Waldo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Waldo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3820 Waldo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3820 Waldo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3820 Waldo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Waldo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 Waldo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 Waldo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 Waldo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3820 Waldo Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity