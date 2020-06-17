3594 Greystone Avenue

Amenities
New construction, ample 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex.
This stunning apartment features an open concept kitchen with marble counter top, grey cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has a large island with cabinets and a breakfast bar to place four sitting stools. Spacious living room and master bedroom. The lower level consist of 2 bedrooms, a glass shower bathroom, an extra room for storage. and recreational space.
Digital heat thermostats and fire sprinkler throughout the apartment.
Parking is immediately available for $200/month
Landlord pays heat and hot water.
Virtual tour upon request.