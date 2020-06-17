All apartments in Bronx
3594 Greystone Avenue

3594 Greystone Ave · (212) 913-9058
Location

3594 Greystone Ave, Bronx, NY 10463
Kingsbridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$3,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

New construction, ample 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex.
This stunning apartment features an open concept kitchen with marble counter top, grey cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has a large island with cabinets and a breakfast bar to place four sitting stools. Spacious living room and master bedroom. The lower level consist of 2 bedrooms, a glass shower bathroom, an extra room for storage. and recreational space.
Digital heat thermostats and fire sprinkler throughout the apartment.
Parking is immediately available for $200/month
Landlord pays heat and hot water.
Virtual tour upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3594 Greystone Avenue have any available units?
3594 Greystone Avenue has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3594 Greystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3594 Greystone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3594 Greystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3594 Greystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3594 Greystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3594 Greystone Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3594 Greystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3594 Greystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3594 Greystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 3594 Greystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3594 Greystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3594 Greystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3594 Greystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3594 Greystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3594 Greystone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3594 Greystone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
