3594 Greystone Avenue

Amenities

new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

New construction, ample 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex.

This stunning apartment features an open concept kitchen with marble counter top, grey cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has a large island with cabinets and a breakfast bar to place four sitting stools. Spacious living room and master bedroom. The lower level consist of 2 bedrooms, a glass shower bathroom, an extra room for storage. and recreational space.

Digital heat thermostats and fire sprinkler throughout the apartment.

Parking is immediately available for $200/month

Landlord pays heat and hot water.

Virtual tour upon request.