3300 Netherland Ave.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

3300 Netherland Ave

3300 Netherland Avenue · (917) 445-7846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Netherland Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well maintained, pet-friendly building features indoor parking garage (for an additional fee), on-site super, elevator and laundry room. Situated a stones throw from anything you need (shops, restaurants, supermarket, starbucks, veterinarian, public transportation, 9A Henry Hudson Pkwy, etc.)Heat, Hot Water AND Gas included in the rent.Apartment features:- Classic, Prewar, spacious layout- Hardwood floors- King-sized Master suite- Queen-size 2nd bedroom- Bright apartment radiates alot of natural sunlight- Abundant closet space- Dining area right off the kitchen- White name brand appliances- Dishwasher- Microwaveavailable for immediate occupancy.***CONTACT ME DIRECTLY FOR EXCLUSIVE VIEWING***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3300 Netherland Ave have any available units?
3300 Netherland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3300 Netherland Ave have?
Some of 3300 Netherland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Netherland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Netherland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Netherland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Netherland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Netherland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Netherland Ave offers parking.
Does 3300 Netherland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Netherland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Netherland Ave have a pool?
No, 3300 Netherland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Netherland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3300 Netherland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Netherland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Netherland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Netherland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Netherland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

