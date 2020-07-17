3300 Netherland Ave.

Amenities

This well maintained, pet-friendly building features indoor parking garage (for an additional fee), on-site super, elevator and laundry room. Situated a stones throw from anything you need (shops, restaurants, supermarket, starbucks, veterinarian, public transportation, 9A Henry Hudson Pkwy, etc.)Heat, Hot Water AND Gas included in the rent.Apartment features:- Classic, Prewar, spacious layout- Hardwood floors- King-sized Master suite- Queen-size 2nd bedroom- Bright apartment radiates alot of natural sunlight- Abundant closet space- Dining area right off the kitchen- White name brand appliances- Dishwasher- Microwaveavailable for immediate occupancy.***CONTACT ME DIRECTLY FOR EXCLUSIVE VIEWING***