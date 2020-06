Amenities

parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Available 6/1. COMFY 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FOR RENT $2300./Month - Quiet tree lined street in the Allerton area of the Bronx. - Spacious living room, Top floor unit. - Lots of natural light. Beautiful Space. - Several windows and closet Space throughout. - Nice sized bedrooms. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. - Street parking. - Rent includes heat and hot water. Tenant pays gas and electric. - Walking distance to transportation and lots of shops. Close to #5 TRAIN. Please Note the Following Requirements: - Minimum Income: $80K - Credit & Background Check - 1 Month Security, 1 Month Rent.