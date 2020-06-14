All apartments in Bronx
2330 Hoffman Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:40 PM

2330 Hoffman Street

2330 Hoffman Street · (914) 469-8530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2330 Hoffman Street, Bronx, NY 10458
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Come home to this newly constructed luxury building in the heart of the Bronx's Little Italy. Enjoy one of the most elegant buildings and luxury residences the Bronx has to offer. Indulge in thoughtfully-designed units with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, modern finishes, and state of the art amenities.Building amenities include a roof deck, garage parking, video security, video intercom, electronic key entry system, on-site super, and on-site laundry facilities to provide every resident with convenience and comfort.The Bronx's Little Italy neighborhood is considered by many to be one of the best-kept secrets of the Bronx. The area is home to many parks, including the 250 acre New York Botanical Garden. In addition to the abundance of greenery, Little Italy features handsome buildings, access to transportation and shopping, and cultural diversity. Best known as a residential neighborhood, the streets are quiet and clean.Available NOW! LSA19971

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Hoffman Street have any available units?
2330 Hoffman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 2330 Hoffman Street have?
Some of 2330 Hoffman Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Hoffman Street currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Hoffman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Hoffman Street pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Hoffman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2330 Hoffman Street offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Hoffman Street does offer parking.
Does 2330 Hoffman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Hoffman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Hoffman Street have a pool?
No, 2330 Hoffman Street does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Hoffman Street have accessible units?
No, 2330 Hoffman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Hoffman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Hoffman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Hoffman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Hoffman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
