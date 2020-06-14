2330 Hoffman Street

Amenities

Come home to this newly constructed luxury building in the heart of the Bronx's Little Italy. Enjoy one of the most elegant buildings and luxury residences the Bronx has to offer. Indulge in thoughtfully-designed units with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, modern finishes, and state of the art amenities.Building amenities include a roof deck, garage parking, video security, video intercom, electronic key entry system, on-site super, and on-site laundry facilities to provide every resident with convenience and comfort.The Bronx's Little Italy neighborhood is considered by many to be one of the best-kept secrets of the Bronx. The area is home to many parks, including the 250 acre New York Botanical Garden. In addition to the abundance of greenery, Little Italy features handsome buildings, access to transportation and shopping, and cultural diversity. Best known as a residential neighborhood, the streets are quiet and clean.Available NOW! LSA19971