*Contact Kevin for Private Showing**3 Bedroom 1 Bath in the heart of Parkchester.* Hardwood floors throughout, the large living room and queen sized bedrooms is the perfect place to start off the New Year!Neighborhood: Close proximity to Parkchester Shopping District. Supermarket less than two blocks away. With the Parkchester 6 train close by, it's a 30 mins ride to midtown Manhattan.Parking Available for Rent! bond1615176