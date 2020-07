Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated Three bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment located on the top floor of a two family house in the University Heights Sections of the Bronx. Kitchen has an open layout which is open to the living for a modern style and appeal. No trips to the Laundry Matt need because there is Washer and Dryer in unit along with recently renovated bathrooms, updated appliances and spacious living room with large windows. Master bedroom has a half bath. This apartment is within walking distance of public transportation.