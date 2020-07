Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets range refrigerator

Charming Apartment South of Montauk! Moments from Benjamin Beach, Bay Shore Marina, Nicky's Clam Bar and Great South Bay! Light and Bright Apartment in Detached Legal 3 Home offers 1 Bedroom with Additional Room for Office- or Walk in Closet. 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with on-site Washer and Dryer. Use of fenced yard and 2 parking spaces in driveway. Spend you summer days and summer nights moments from gorgeous South Shore Sunsets.