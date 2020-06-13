Apartment List
88 Apartments for rent in Nesconset, NY

Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Results within 1 mile of Nesconset

Village of the Branch
1 Unit Available
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.

St. James
1 Unit Available
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.

Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
91-1B Richmond Boulevard
91 Richmond Blvd, Ronkonkoma, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2614 sqft
Diamond 1 Bedroom First Floor Unit Large Walk In Closet. Located in North Nob Hill. Easy Parking In Front. All Updated Kitchen & Bath. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Heat & Water Included. Large Storage Room, Pool, Tennis, Gym & playground.
Results within 5 miles of Nesconset
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,865
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,737
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

St. James
1 Unit Available
312 Washington Ave
312 Washington Avenue, St. James, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Great home located in desirable Saint James. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Boasts hardwood, large rooms and is 1 block from town, train and supermarket!

Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.

Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

St. James
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!

Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
5 Thompson Hay Path
5 Thompsons Hay Path, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SUNY, Train, Shopping. no pets no smoking, credit ck please.

Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
7 Harborview Road
7 Harborview Rd, Stony Brook, NY
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Studio With Fireplace, Bookcases, Kitchenette, Bath, Parking For One Car, Hardwood Floors. One Month Rent, One Month Broker's Fee And 1 Months Security. Close To beach. All Included But Cable And Electric. Great location!

Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.

St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

Central Islip
1 Unit Available
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Wells Ln
15 Wells Lane, Stony Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Quanit cottage with hardwood floors and fireplaceon tree lined street. Views of the water. Close to Stony Brook Village and restaurants

Islandia
1 Unit Available
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!

Central Islip
1 Unit Available
942 Belmore Avenue
942 Bellmore Avenue, North Great River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
spacious and clean 2 bedroom, full bath, den area, Central air. parking and use of yard

Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.

Nissequogue
1 Unit Available
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.

Median Rent in Nesconset

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Nesconset is $1,741, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,075.
Studio
$1,568
1 Bed
$1,741
2 Beds
$2,075
3+ Beds
$2,675
City GuideNesconset
If you've been dying to get to know more about Long Island, you've come to the right place. Nesconset, New York, is the home of the Long Island Museum.

Located in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York, Nesconset is a small hamlet that is a part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 14,390 people call this place home, even as the area continues to enjoy steady growth and development. If the name of the place, Nesconset, sounds a little unfamiliar, that is because it is derived from the language of the original settlers in the place, the Algonquian-speaking Native Americans, and means "second crossing." Nesconset is not really an incorporated town or city, it's more of a well-known area (the government calls it a census-designated place, but you don't care about that -- it simply means that the area has been mapped out for statistical and data-gathering purposes). Are you looking for a rental property in Nesconset? We have the information you need to find the best place. It doesn't matter if you are searching for a one-bedroom apartment for rent, three-bedroom apartments, rental condos or other types of rental homes in Nesconset; here are the tools to help you find the place you desire.

Moving to Nesconset

Check Your Savings Account, Then Check It Again

You've probably heard that New York is one of the most expensive places to live in the country, right? The cost of living in Nesconset is almost 40 percent greater than the national average, and 12 percent greater than the New York average. But you get what you pay for here, especially when you consider the amenities available to the residents of the area.

Security

The security of the apartment building itself is paramount. Some of the things to consider are whether the access to the building is restricted, such as through an access code that only tenants have, or whether anyone can walk up to the door. Look for things like security cameras at strategic points, and well-lit parking lots. Is there enough space in the parking lot, or do you have to walk a distance from your parking spot to your apartment? This might not seem like such a big deal in the daylight, but at night, you will appreciate a parking spot that is close to your door.

Nesconset Neighborhoods

You wouldn't buy a used car without taking it for a test drive, would you? Okay, maybe some people would, but the point is that it works best when you test a product before purchasing. This is the same when you want to rent an apartment; it is best practice to explore the neighborhood to learn what you can about the area. For instance, are there sidewalks for you to jog on, if that is something you like to do? Are there grocery stores within walking distance? What about drugstores? Of course, the most important factor to look out for in a neighborhood is the safety factor. Check to ensure that there is a low crime rate in the area. Those who are working with real estate agents to find a good place in Nesconset can also ask the individual to look out for these factors when searching for suitable places on their behalf.

Town Center: The Town Center part of Nesconset is a suburban neighborhood with plenty of rental housing options for you to select from. The options here include high-rise apartment buildings, large apartment complexes, studio apartments, and one- to four-bedroom single-family homes. Most of the houses here are pretty established, meaning they were built between 1940 and 1999. This is in contrast to some areas with newer homes that were built in the 2000s. Gino's is a favorite eatery among locals here.

Lake Ronkonkoma: This neighborhood has somewhat limited offerings in terms of housing options. Most of the available rental properties here are in the form of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. The residences here are also well established. One thing to note is that housing here is perennially tight. This is probably connected with the perception of Lake Ronkonkoma as a choice area, especially due to its close proximity to a body of water that residents can enjoy. Another factor you must consider, if you really want to make your home here, is the very long commute. Seriously, the commute here is quite grueling since a one-way commute takes an average of one hour -- yes, you read that right. In fact, Lake Ronkonkoma is unfortunately in the top hierarchy of the neighborhoods with the longest commute in the country. Get your meze and gyros at Akropolis Restaurant.

Alexander Avenue: The primary types of rental homes here are townhomes and the usual single-family homes. The commute from here is more tolerable than Lake Ronkonkoma, even though some residents still have to travel long distances, depending on how far away their destination lies.

Things to Do in Nesconset

The most popular activities for the residents of Nesconset revolve around the beach. This is due to the fact that the area is located near the Atlantic Ocean, providing plenty of opportunity for beach-related recreation. Some of the activities include boating, water skiing, and beach volleyball. If that is not your cup of tea, then you could engage in other recreational activities provided by the several parks within the vicinity. Some of the parks include the Caleb Smith Park and the Sunken Meadow State Park. Seafood lovers can sample any of the vast arrays of seafood in the restaurants. Golf lovers can get their fill of this activity at the Heatherwood Golf Club, while the Long Island Museum offers its own brand of engagement. Chances are you'll find something you'll enjoy doing if you eventually move to Nesconset.

Eating out will be no problem in Nesconset. Have dinner at Ragazzi Italian Restaurant and try the stuffed ravioli. If you enjoy wine, you can bring your own bottle when you dine at Tates Restaurant. Sundried Tomato Cafe offers up a great to-go menu that comes family style!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Nesconset?
In Nesconset, the median rent is $1,568 for a studio, $1,741 for a 1-bedroom, $2,075 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,675 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Nesconset, check out our monthly Nesconset Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Nesconset?
Some of the colleges located in the Nesconset area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Hofstra University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Nesconset?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nesconset from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

