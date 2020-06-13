88 Apartments for rent in Nesconset, NY📍
Located in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York, Nesconset is a small hamlet that is a part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 14,390 people call this place home, even as the area continues to enjoy steady growth and development. If the name of the place, Nesconset, sounds a little unfamiliar, that is because it is derived from the language of the original settlers in the place, the Algonquian-speaking Native Americans, and means "second crossing." Nesconset is not really an incorporated town or city, it's more of a well-known area (the government calls it a census-designated place, but you don't care about that -- it simply means that the area has been mapped out for statistical and data-gathering purposes). Are you looking for a rental property in Nesconset? We have the information you need to find the best place. It doesn't matter if you are searching for a one-bedroom apartment for rent, three-bedroom apartments, rental condos or other types of rental homes in Nesconset; here are the tools to help you find the place you desire.
You've probably heard that New York is one of the most expensive places to live in the country, right? The cost of living in Nesconset is almost 40 percent greater than the national average, and 12 percent greater than the New York average. But you get what you pay for here, especially when you consider the amenities available to the residents of the area.
Town Center: The Town Center part of Nesconset is a suburban neighborhood with plenty of rental housing options for you to select from. The options here include high-rise apartment buildings, large apartment complexes, studio apartments, and one- to four-bedroom single-family homes. Most of the houses here are pretty established, meaning they were built between 1940 and 1999. This is in contrast to some areas with newer homes that were built in the 2000s. Gino's is a favorite eatery among locals here.
Lake Ronkonkoma: This neighborhood has somewhat limited offerings in terms of housing options. Most of the available rental properties here are in the form of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. The residences here are also well established. One thing to note is that housing here is perennially tight. This is probably connected with the perception of Lake Ronkonkoma as a choice area, especially due to its close proximity to a body of water that residents can enjoy. Another factor you must consider, if you really want to make your home here, is the very long commute. Seriously, the commute here is quite grueling since a one-way commute takes an average of one hour -- yes, you read that right. In fact, Lake Ronkonkoma is unfortunately in the top hierarchy of the neighborhoods with the longest commute in the country. Get your meze and gyros at Akropolis Restaurant.
Alexander Avenue: The primary types of rental homes here are townhomes and the usual single-family homes. The commute from here is more tolerable than Lake Ronkonkoma, even though some residents still have to travel long distances, depending on how far away their destination lies.
The most popular activities for the residents of Nesconset revolve around the beach. This is due to the fact that the area is located near the Atlantic Ocean, providing plenty of opportunity for beach-related recreation. Some of the activities include boating, water skiing, and beach volleyball. If that is not your cup of tea, then you could engage in other recreational activities provided by the several parks within the vicinity. Some of the parks include the Caleb Smith Park and the Sunken Meadow State Park. Seafood lovers can sample any of the vast arrays of seafood in the restaurants. Golf lovers can get their fill of this activity at the Heatherwood Golf Club, while the Long Island Museum offers its own brand of engagement. Chances are you'll find something you'll enjoy doing if you eventually move to Nesconset.
Eating out will be no problem in Nesconset. Have dinner at Ragazzi Italian Restaurant and try the stuffed ravioli. If you enjoy wine, you can bring your own bottle when you dine at Tates Restaurant. Sundried Tomato Cafe offers up a great to-go menu that comes family style!