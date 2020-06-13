88 Apartments for rent in Nesconset, NY

Nesconset Neighborhoods

You wouldn't buy a used car without taking it for a test drive, would you? Okay, maybe some people would, but the point is that it works best when you test a product before purchasing. This is the same when you want to rent an apartment; it is best practice to explore the neighborhood to learn what you can about the area. For instance, are there sidewalks for you to jog on, if that is something you like to do? Are there grocery stores within walking distance? What about drugstores? Of course, the most important factor to look out for in a neighborhood is the safety factor. Check to ensure that there is a low crime rate in the area. Those who are working with real estate agents to find a good place in Nesconset can also ask the individual to look out for these factors when searching for suitable places on their behalf.

Town Center: The Town Center part of Nesconset is a suburban neighborhood with plenty of rental housing options for you to select from. The options here include high-rise apartment buildings, large apartment complexes, studio apartments, and one- to four-bedroom single-family homes. Most of the houses here are pretty established, meaning they were built between 1940 and 1999. This is in contrast to some areas with newer homes that were built in the 2000s. Gino's is a favorite eatery among locals here.

Lake Ronkonkoma: This neighborhood has somewhat limited offerings in terms of housing options. Most of the available rental properties here are in the form of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. The residences here are also well established. One thing to note is that housing here is perennially tight. This is probably connected with the perception of Lake Ronkonkoma as a choice area, especially due to its close proximity to a body of water that residents can enjoy. Another factor you must consider, if you really want to make your home here, is the very long commute. Seriously, the commute here is quite grueling since a one-way commute takes an average of one hour -- yes, you read that right. In fact, Lake Ronkonkoma is unfortunately in the top hierarchy of the neighborhoods with the longest commute in the country. Get your meze and gyros at Akropolis Restaurant.

Alexander Avenue: The primary types of rental homes here are townhomes and the usual single-family homes. The commute from here is more tolerable than Lake Ronkonkoma, even though some residents still have to travel long distances, depending on how far away their destination lies.