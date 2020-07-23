Apartment List
17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bay Shore, NY

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bay Shore, NY

Finding an apartment in Bay Shore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...

1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
9 Newbrook Ln
9 Newbrook Lane, Bay Shore, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Near highways, shopping malls, LIRR, Beautiful cozy apartment with a view. Safe neighborhood. You just pay for electric. 24 hours surveillance. No section 8 or any other government sponsored programs. Good for a couple or small family.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Shore
25 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
52 Maple Street
52 Maple Street, West Babylon, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully renovated, Granite and cherry KitchenHugh entertainment LR,Banquet DR,Lge Master ste w/sliding doors to terrace.Garage not incl, we can discuss pets.Great for lge or ext fam.

1 Unit Available
Wyandanch
172 Lake Drive
172 Lake Drive, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
172 Lake Drive Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial in prime location.
Results within 10 miles of Bay Shore
27 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1323 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 Unit Available
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.

1 Unit Available
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.

1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

1 Unit Available
Commack
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor Apartment With Large open Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees. Close To Shopping, Parkways And Restaurants!

1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 Unit Available
Sayville
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
This single-family home located in Sayville, NY will be available soon for applications and move-in! It offers 1,350 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be
City Guide for Bay Shore, NY

Leave the racket of New York City behind and head out to Bay Shore, a city filled with white sand beaches that has served as home to LL Cool J and former San Francisco politician Harvey Milk.

Bay Shore’s history can be traced back to its founding in 1697. Even George Washington was a temporary resident. But today, Bay Shore is reaping the benefits of undergoing a massive restoration project that began in the 1980s and included the construction of housing, and renovation of its Main Street. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bay Shore, NY

Finding an apartment in Bay Shore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

