17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bay Shore, NY
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 36
1 of 26
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 28
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 11
Leave the racket of New York City behind and head out to Bay Shore, a city filled with white sand beaches that has served as home to LL Cool J and former San Francisco politician Harvey Milk.
Bay Shore’s history can be traced back to its founding in 1697. Even George Washington was a temporary resident. But today, Bay Shore is reaping the benefits of undergoing a massive restoration project that began in the 1980s and included the construction of housing, and renovation of its Main Street. See more
Finding an apartment in Bay Shore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.