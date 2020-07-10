/
apartments with washer dryer
50 Apartments for rent in Bay Shore, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
114 S Clinton Avenue
114 South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Charming Apartment South of Montauk! Moments from Benjamin Beach, Bay Shore Marina, Nicky's Clam Bar and Great South Bay! Light and Bright Apartment in Detached Legal 3 Home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with on-site
Results within 1 mile of Bay Shore
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Islip
16 Willow Avenue
16 Willow Avenue, Islip, NY
Studio
$2,055
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful building in the Heart of Islip. Near Fine dining, Islip Theatre, Entertainment, Islip LIRR, Sunrise Hwy.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!
Results within 5 miles of Bay Shore
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
32 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,736
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
30 Wenwood Drive
30 Wenwood Drive, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated Sunlit 2 bedroom apartment with washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a cedar closet and an entry door to the full bath. Unit has Central Air and an alarm system. Utilities included except electric and parking available.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
18 Maple Wing Drive
18 Maple Wing Dr, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Lovely Updated Apartment in Legal-2 Family Townhome in the Park Row Condominium Complex. Features Large Living Room, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath and Washer and Dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Islip
23 Sexton Walk
23 Sexton Drive, West Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
BEACHFRONT! Available To Rent Weekly For $5,400. Charming Renovated Home Right On The Beach In Robbin's Rest. The Views Are Incredible! A Special Quiet Oasis That's Still Close To Town!
1 of 1
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
East Islip
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Bay Shore
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
46 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,647
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,753
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
33 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Sayville
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
123 Windwatch Drive
123 Windwatch Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Once You're Here, You Won't Want To Leave! Beautiful Upper Unit Overlooking The Pond And Golf Course.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11 Seneca
11 Seneca Street, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect beach House For A Large Family. Private, Spacious Deck For Entertaining. Sleeps 12 Comfortably. Enjoy the Outdoor Shower, And Screened In Porch. This Home Includes 8 Bikes, A Wagon, Beach Chairs, And Beach Umbrella.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
60 Fairway
60 Fairway Avenue, Fire Island, NY
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Classic FI home! On a great block in Seaview, and only TWO houses from the beach with ocean views!
