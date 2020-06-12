/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bay Shore, NY
Bay Shore
1 Unit Available
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bay Shore
1 Unit Available
1603 Union Boulevard - 2
1603 Union Boulevard, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Great Location, down the street from Southside hospital. Walking distance to Bay Shore town, and public transit. Off-Street Parking Lot, with 4 spaces. Newly Renovated, all new appliances.
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
942 Belmore Avenue
942 Bellmore Avenue, North Great River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
spacious and clean 2 bedroom, full bath, den area, Central air. parking and use of yard
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
38 W 21st St
38 West 21st Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and Updated Main Level 2 Bedroom is well maintained and move in ready! All utilities are included.
Babylon
1 Unit Available
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.
West Islip
1 Unit Available
10 Hawley Avenue
10 Hawley Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Beautifully renovated and updated 2 Bedroom apartment. Wood Floors, New Carpet, New Windows, Great space and Great Location, close to the Train.
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.
Babylon
1 Unit Available
125 Deer Park Avenue
125 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
2nd Floor Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted, Large Walk Up Attic, EIK, Front & Back Entrances. **Please Note- this apartment is located in downtown Babylon and next to a busy bar.
East Islip
1 Unit Available
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
102 Half Mile Rd
102 Half Mile Road, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Half Mile Rd in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1350 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Copiague Harbor
1 Unit Available
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Fuller Ave
9 Fuller Avenue, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Upper Level Two Bedroom Apartment is well maintained, spacious and plenty of storage! Heat included, tenant pays electric and cable. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath, Close to Shops and Transportation, too! N/S, N/P. This one will not last!
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom
Kings Park
1 Unit Available
1 Park Woods Ln
1 Park Woods Lane, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a legal two family residence, The apartment offers a new kitchen, updated bathroom, dining area, two bedrooms, living room, washer/dryer and storage space. It's in a beautiful development.
North Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
294 43rd St
294 43rd Street, North Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Spacious Main Level 2 Bedroom apartment is renovated and move in ready! New appliances, New Kitchen and Bath, New floors, includes washer and dryer, use of yard and all utilities are included. Pet friendly. N/S. This one will not last!
Wheatley Heights
1 Unit Available
27 Manchester Boulevard
27 Manchester Boulevard, Wheatley Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Wheatley Heights.
Melville
1 Unit Available
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.
