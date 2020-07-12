Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Bay Shore, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bay Shore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
9 Newbrook Ln
9 Newbrook Lane, Bay Shore, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Near highways, shopping malls, LIRR, Beautiful cozy apartment with a view. Safe neighborhood. You just pay for electric. 24 hours surveillance. No section 8 or any other government sponsored programs. Good for a couple or small family.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
94 North Clinton Avenue
94 Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
Studio
$4,000
2400 sqft
PROPERTY ZONED FOR A BAR! 2400 Sqft two-story Building, Currently A Bar.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
1603 Union Boulevard - 2
1603 Union Boulevard, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Great Location, down the street from Southside hospital. Walking distance to Bay Shore town, and public transit. Off-Street Parking Lot, with 4 spaces. Newly Renovated, all new appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
114 S Clinton Avenue
114 South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Charming Apartment South of Montauk! Moments from Benjamin Beach, Bay Shore Marina, Nicky's Clam Bar and Great South Bay! Light and Bright Apartment in Detached Legal 3 Home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with on-site
Results within 1 mile of Bay Shore

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!
Results within 5 miles of Bay Shore
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Babylon
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Islip
59 Beecher Ave
59 Beecher Avenue, East Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Clean cozy expanded ranch/3 bedroom/1 bathroom/attached 1 car

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
30 Wenwood Drive
30 Wenwood Drive, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated Sunlit 2 bedroom apartment with washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a cedar closet and an entry door to the full bath. Unit has Central Air and an alarm system. Utilities included except electric and parking available.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Islip Terrace
38 Nassau Street
38 Nassau St, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.

1 of 15

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
33 Beech St
33 Beech Street, Central Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3 bedroom whole house for rent

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Islip
110 Elward
110 Elward Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Cozy cottage/ranch with ample fenced in yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
52 Maple Street
52 Maple Street, West Babylon, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully renovated, Granite and cherry KitchenHugh entertainment LR,Banquet DR,Lge Master ste w/sliding doors to terrace.Garage not incl, we can discuss pets.Great for lge or ext fam.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wyandanch
172 Lake Drive
172 Lake Drive, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
172 Lake Drive Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial in prime location.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Babylon
57 Cedar Street
57 Cedar St, Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Great first floor 1 Br apt. LR with bookshelf, EIK, fbath, Hardwood floors, off street parking, 2 blocks from train, stores and Babylon village restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Bay Shore
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
41 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,647
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
34 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
City Guide for Bay Shore, NY

Leave the racket of New York City behind and head out to Bay Shore, a city filled with white sand beaches that has served as home to LL Cool J and former San Francisco politician Harvey Milk.

Bay Shore’s history can be traced back to its founding in 1697. Even George Washington was a temporary resident. But today, Bay Shore is reaping the benefits of undergoing a massive restoration project that began in the 1980s and included the construction of housing, and renovation of its Main Street. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bay Shore, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bay Shore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

