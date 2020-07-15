/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM
19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bay Shore, NY
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
9 Newbrook Ln
9 Newbrook Lane, Bay Shore, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Near highways, shopping malls, LIRR, Beautiful cozy apartment with a view. Safe neighborhood. You just pay for electric. 24 hours surveillance. No section 8 or any other government sponsored programs. Good for a couple or small family.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
114 S Clinton Avenue
114 South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Charming Apartment South of Montauk! Moments from Benjamin Beach, Bay Shore Marina, Nicky's Clam Bar and Great South Bay! Light and Bright Apartment in Detached Legal 3 Home offers 1 Bedroom with Additional Room for Office- or Walk in Closet.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Shore
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
26 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
16 Tern Court
16 Tern Court, East Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Come See This Beautiful Rental Right In East Islip. This Rental Offers A Private Entrance w/ A Fenced In Patio Area, A Spacious Master Bedroom On The 2nd Floor w/ A Jacuzzi Tub And A Fire Place.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
204 Millard
204 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Pretty as a picture!! This lovely 1 bedroom Lakefront Unit offers a spacious layout, large living room with entrance to walk out lakefront deck, updated kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors, located in a Gated Community, pool, tennis courts,
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
18 Maple Wing Drive
18 Maple Wing Dr, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Lovely Updated Apartment in Legal-2 Family Townhome in the Park Row Condominium Complex. Features Large Living Room, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath and Washer and Dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Bay Shore
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
44 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,908
665 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,924
1038 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
305 Idaho St
305 Idaho Street, Lindenhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Beautiful one bedroom Apt. with private entrance and patio facing woods.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
812 Towne House Vlg
812 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
lovely end unit 1br condo. Pool , tennis. Must see
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3
55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
725 sqft
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239 Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs. Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance. Great environment, Enclosed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Northport
9 Arleigh Road
9 Arleigh Road, East Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom apartment, private entrance, all utilities included. Maximum of two people. No pets.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
205 E John Street
205 East John Street, Lindenhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Accessory Apartment, Second Level of a Colonial House. 1 Large Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Landlord On Premise, Utilities Included Except Cable, Ac Allowed With $50 /Unit- No Pets, No Smoking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
565 Albany Avenue
565 Albany Avenue, North Amityville, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,838
Senior Gated Community Sits On 13 Beautiful Acres.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CT
Ronkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYWestbury, NYGarden City, NYSelden, NYCopiague, NYSt. James, NY