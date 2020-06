Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This inviting home with a sparkling pool is nestled in the foothills of Frenchman's Mountain. Just 20 minutes from Fremont Street and 30 minutes from the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and within minutes from Nellis AFB. The home is fully furnished to include silverware and towels, pleasantly decorated, and summons rest & relaxation. Take a dip in the pool, nap in the hammock & BBQ. You'll have everything you need to enjoy your stay.