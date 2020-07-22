All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026

5655 East Sahara Avenue · (702) 870-1881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5655 East Sahara Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV 89142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT · Avail. Aug 10

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
5655 E. SAHARA UNIT Available 08/10/20 Two Bedroom, Two Bath condo on 2nd Floor in the Terrasanta Gated Community - This beautiful, welcoming 2 bedroom floor plan is located within the gated community of Terrasanta and features 2 full bathrooms, kitchen, dining area and living room are all brightly lit from the sunny balcony. This community has everything there is to offer; Gated with roaming security guards, private pool and spa, fitness center and clubhouse access. Nestled right off of Sahara on the 18th green of the Serene Sunrise Golf Course. Maintained walking paths, community pool, community amenities.

All applications must be submitted on line at www.landbank.us. Application fee is $75 per adult and all adults must be on lease. Application consists of credit check, criminal back ground check, 3 years rental verification with no skips, evictions or money owed to a prior property, proof of income showing three times the monthly rent (2 current pay stubs) and 3 year work history. Min FICO 600. Applicant/Agent to verify all information. $35 additional for trash/sewer/water and all other utilities to be in residents name. Please contact the office with any questions 702-870-1881

*all homes are "as is" and no additional cosmetic work will be completed.

(RLNE2176069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 have any available units?
5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 have?
Some of 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 currently offering any rent specials?
5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 is pet friendly.
Does 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 offer parking?
No, 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 does not offer parking.
Does 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 have a pool?
Yes, 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 has a pool.
Does 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 have accessible units?
No, 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 does not have accessible units.
Does 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026 does not have units with air conditioning.
