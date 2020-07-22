5655 E. SAHARA UNIT 2026

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub

5655 E. SAHARA UNIT Available 08/10/20 Two Bedroom, Two Bath condo on 2nd Floor in the Terrasanta Gated Community - This beautiful, welcoming 2 bedroom floor plan is located within the gated community of Terrasanta and features 2 full bathrooms, kitchen, dining area and living room are all brightly lit from the sunny balcony. This community has everything there is to offer; Gated with roaming security guards, private pool and spa, fitness center and clubhouse access. Nestled right off of Sahara on the 18th green of the Serene Sunrise Golf Course. Maintained walking paths, community pool, community amenities.



All applications must be submitted on line at www.landbank.us. Application fee is $75 per adult and all adults must be on lease. Application consists of credit check, criminal back ground check, 3 years rental verification with no skips, evictions or money owed to a prior property, proof of income showing three times the monthly rent (2 current pay stubs) and 3 year work history. Min FICO 600. Applicant/Agent to verify all information. $35 additional for trash/sewer/water and all other utilities to be in residents name. Please contact the office with any questions 702-870-1881



*all homes are "as is" and no additional cosmetic work will be completed.



