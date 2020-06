Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Cute, cozy fully furnished home from A to Z. Wood like flooring in living, dining and kitchen. The living room is very relaxing and ready for you to come and kick back. Gas stove and dryer. Four bedrooms. The master is separated and has an en suite. The other three bedrooms fit queen size beds. The yard is a great size and has an inviting area for bar b ques. This is close to a community pool,gym, shopping and Frenchman Mountain hiking.