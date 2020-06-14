Apartment List
NV
summerlin south
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Summerlin South renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Mira Villas
67 Units Available
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,460
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1178 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
11246 Ventura Grass
11246 West Ventura Grass Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1616 sqft
11246 Ventura Grass Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SUMMERLIN - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON ONE OF THE LARGEST LOTS IN THE SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND ENTERTAINMENT. THE SPACIOUS LAYOUT PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY AND ROOM TO SPREAD OUT.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
11478 Ogden Mills
11478 Ogden Mills Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1489 sqft
RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN SHOWS LIKE NEW! Dual master bedrooms (on separate floors). Spacious living area with volume ceilings. Freshly painted throughout. New carpet, stone and wood floors. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
11215 NAPA GRAPE Court
11215 West Napa Grape Court, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1954 sqft
Professional Interior Design! High End Light Fixtures, Hard Wood Floors through-out, master suite with walk-in shower. The kitchen boasts an open living concept with Quartz Counters, glass tile back splash & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
11280 GRANITE RIDGE Drive
11280 Granite Ridge Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2816 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
THE RIDGES IN SUMMERLIN, DOUBLE GUARD GATED, FAIRWAY HILLS TOWNHOME, APPROX 2650/SF 3 BED W/MASTER DOWN, 4 BATH W/2 DOWN, GATED COURTYARD, GREAT RM DOWN W/FIREPLACE, FAUX WOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN CHERRY CABS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS GE MONOGRAM

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
3051 TRAVERSE CREEK Lane
3051 Traverse Creek Lane, Summerlin South, NV
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4982 sqft
Custom in the heart of Summerlin; guard gated Willow Creek behind 2 sets of gates.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Rhodes Ranch
11 Units Available
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1290 sqft
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Chateau Nouveau
3 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,087
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Peccole Ranch
23 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Chateau Nouveau
32 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
11005 Salford Drive
11005 Salford Drive, Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,950
3320 sqft
Spacious Summerlin home with one master bedroom upstairs, another downstairs, & a big backyard facing the greenbelt - Attached 3 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; laminate wood flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms; eat in kitchen with tile

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12320 Kings Meadow Ct.
12320 Kings Meadow Court, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2520 sqft
12320 Kings Meadow Ct. Available 07/01/20 12320 Kings Meadow Ct - This is a One of Kind opportunity to live in a luxurious Gated Community Summerlin Home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
11830 PORTINA Drive
11830 Portina Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1319 sqft
Absolutely beautiful unit with hardwood floors in the heart of Summerlin. Close to fwy, shopping, parks, walking trails.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
11885 TEVARE Lane
11885 Tevare Lane, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1319 sqft
Gorgeous new condo, never lived in. Amazing layout and upgraded unit, nest thermostats and ring doorbell. Everything is turn key with laminate wood floors, modern bathroom finishes and amazingly stunning kitchens.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
906 Armandito
906 Amandito Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2703 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Miralesta /Summerlin! This home features a sparkling pool and spa, tile and hardwood flooring throughout, bright open kitchen with an island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Large master with a

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
845 Pantara Place
845 Pantara Place, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SUMMERLIN HOME LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF PASEOS! 3 bedroom floor plan located on the 1st floor with an attached 2 car garage. Open floor plan w/lots of light & blinds. Upgraded laminate wood flooring & tile.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9642 TUSCOLA Court
9642 Tuscola Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2390 sqft
GET READY FOR THE UPCOMING POOL SEASON WITH THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME W/ POOL!* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS* BRAND NEW CARPET* LARGE LOFT UPSTAIRS* CROWN MOLDING IN FAMILY ROOM* BUILT-IN BOOKCASE UPSTAIRS* WATER

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1017 BRINKMAN Street
1017 Brinkman Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1922 sqft
Beautiful West Summerlin fully furnished, monthly rental across from the South Tower Park! 3 bed + small loft, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Summerlin South
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
14 Units Available
Avery Villas
8301 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,025
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1157 sqft
Modern 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with large kitchens, balconies, oversized closets and washer/dryer. Located close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock Recreation and freeways, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Cheyenne Hualapai
20 Units Available
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Rhodes Ranch
30 Units Available
Pace
9314 West Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,343
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1223 sqft
In life and in apartments, there can only be one winner. Meet the leader of the pack. Pace, a brand-new community in south Las Vegas, shines with racing-inspired social spaces and stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Sahara
23 Units Available
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
City Guide for Summerlin South, NV

Howard Hughes was one of the wealthiest men in the world, and he obviously could have done just about anything he wanted. He bought a film studio, learned how to fly airplanes and created a medical center.  He was known for being eccentric and visionary--and one of his big ideas was to buy 22,000 acres of desert land and turn it into a massive subdivision that he named after his grandmother. His gamble paid off. Today, the subdivision he created, called Summerlin, is one of the most popular a...

As a master-planned community, Summerlin includes a total of 17 villages, including Summerlin South. As the name would suggest, Summerlin South is just a southward extension of Summerlin. Summerlin South is the most upscale of all the villages within Summerlin and includes The Ridges, which a community of mansions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Summerlin South, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Summerlin South renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

